Wednesday Ticker: Balotelli set for Marseille move, Bielsa holds surprise press conference, and more

Mario Balotelli made a quick impact at Ligue 1 side Nice but has seen his playing time drop dramatically under former French star Patrick Vieira.

Balotelli is set for a move to Marseille after being left out of Vieira’s plans following a disagreement in early December. (REPORT)

Marcelo Bielsa walked the press through his extensive analysis of his opponents before every match while admitting to observing training sessions of all the club’s rivals. (REPORT)

With Mesut Özil not featuring in each of Arsenal’s past four matches, Unai Emery claimed he antagonizes his players in hopes of getting the most out of them. (REPORT)

Everton forward Oumar Niasse is set to join Cardiff City on loan for the remainder of the season. (REPORT)

Chelsea has continued their pursuit of Gonzalo Higuain and has gained confidence the Argentine will join the club. (REPORT)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is set for a medical with Leeds United ahead of his move to the English club. (REPORT)

Manchester United are considering loaning out midfielder Scott McTominay with the 22-year-old gathering interest from both English and Scottish clubs. (REPORT)

Salzburg striker Munas Dabbur will undergo a medical at Sevilla despite interest from Liverpool. (REPORT)

Tuesday Rewind

Austin FC becomes Major League Soccer’s 27th club and will begin play in 2021. (READ)

Neymar believes Timothy Weah can be one of Europe’s top attackers. (READ)

Opportunity awaits USMNT forwards in January’s camp. (READ)