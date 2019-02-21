Adams enjoying RB Leipzig success, Bundesliga challenge

Tyler Adams has risen to the challenge of the Bundesliga after joining up with RB Leipzig earlier this season.

The 20-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder has quickly made an impact at Leizpig, since making his debut back on Jan. 29th. In his four league appearances, Adams has helped Leipzig to three victories, one draw, and a +9 goal differential.

Adams recently credited Leipzig for the effect they’ve had on him, since his move from MLS.

“For me it has been kind of seamless. I kind of give credit to the organisation and the people in this club for how much they’ve helped me,” Adams told Bundesliga.com. “Whether it is getting settled with an apartment, all the guys, going out to eat with them and doing little things that make the adjustment period so much easier.”

“Once you get things settled off the field, it makes things on the field so much easier, because then you can just be yourself, play your game and have confidence.”

With only 361 minutes of first-team action to his name, Adams still has a lot to witness in his debut European campaign as Leipzig fights to push up the league table. Adams has been given the opportunity to work with several successful Bundesliga players as well as former Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch, who currently is an assistant under Ralf Rangnick.

Adams became the latest American player to move to Germany, following in the footsteps of several other USMNT teammates. Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, John Brooks and Bobby Wood are all current USMNT players who are fighting for consistent time in Germany’s top-flight. Adams has enjoyed the fact he can stay in touch with his U.S. teammates despite a busy schedule.

“So, of course, it was so quiet, coming here and being in the MLS season. Obviously, having Christian and Weston, who I’ve grown up with and played on the Under 17 national team together, it was nice to have them in the squad, or Josh Sargent, who I went to an Under 20 World Cup with and became really close,” Adams said. “It’s nice to have guys like that, who you actually really talk to on a daily basis, you kind of leave the soccer part out of it, because you realise how close friends you guys are.”

“When you do, all of a sudden, make the move, you realise that you play against Christian in your first game of the season against Dortmund, you’ll play against Weston in a couple of weeks, it’s really exciting, because that’s what it is all about – you have these friendships, but you also have these mini-rivalries between all of you and it’s nice to see these guys exceed at such a high level, because that shows there are more Americans who can do the same thing. That’s why I was so excited to make the move, because you see some of your friends doing well and you want to do well as well.”

With Leipzig riding a five-match unbeaten streak, Adams could taste even more success in 2019. Leipzig are currently fourth in the league table, 10 points back of league leaders Borussia Dortmund. In addition, they have a quarterfinal date with struggling Augsburg in the German DFB Pokal.

Adams could make 15 more appearances before the conclusion of the domestic season and remains in the fight for two trophies. Beginning with Monday’s date against Hoffenheim, Adams hopes to continue to do well when he receives the call in Rangnick’s starting lineup.

“First my personal goal for this season, I think that, of course, you want to play as many games as possible, but for me it’s patience more than anything,” Adams said. “Like we said before, everything has come so fast and I can’t push anything right now.”

“But I think for me, just to be an established starter at this team, every time the coach writes down the starting 11 that I’m the first names in there and I think there is a possibility to do that here, because, like I said, they develop players in such the right way and there are so many young guys in the team, so hopefully I can continue to do well.”