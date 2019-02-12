Almiron makes Newcastle debut in draw at Wolves

Newcastle United saw their most expensive signing step on the field for the first time on Monday.

Miguel Almiron made his debut for the Magpies in Newcastle’s 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Almiron came on in the 72nd minute, playing the final 18 minutes for Rafa Benitez’s side. He entered to a rowdy reception from the visiting Newcastle fans at Molineux.

75' – Almirón has received a magnificent reception from the 2,400 travelling supporters since coming on for his Magpies debut. Meanwhile, Hayden goes down after a late challenge from Moutinho and requires treatment. 0-1. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 11, 2019

While many wondered where Almiron would play under Benitez, the Paraguayan playmaker ended up playing on the left wing in a front three.

In his short cameo, Almiron completed eight of nine passes while creating one offensive opportunity and making five recoveries.

Newcastle sit in 16th place in the league table, two points clear of the relegation zone. Almiron will aim to make his first start on Feb. 23rd as Newcastle faces fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town.