Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Gall, Pulisic, and more

Malmo are up against the odds as they prepare to face Chelsea in their Europa League Round of 32 first leg on Thursday.

Romain Gall is coming off a six-goal haul in the Sweden Allsvenskan last season and will look to kick off on strong form in his first competitive match since December. The 24-year-old knows playing time in the Europa League could come sparingly after only 16 minutes played in three group stage matches in 2018.

However, Gall brings versatility to Malmo’s set-up as the Swedish side welcomes the EPL giants to Swedbank Stadion.

Elsewhere, Timothy Weah will look to help Celtic to an upset win over Valencia while Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge take on RB Salzburg also in the Europa League. Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund travel to Wembley to face Tottenham Hotspur. Five players are in action in the EFL Championship which continues its busy stretch through February.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad action:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

UEFA Europa League

Timothy Weah and Celtic face Valencia on Thursday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face RB Salzburg on Thursday.

Romain Gall and Malmo face Chelsea on Thursday.

Theoson-Jordon Siebatcheu and Rennes face Real Betis on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday.

England

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Rotherham United on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Ipswich Town on Wednesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Leeds United on Wednesday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Stoke City on Wednesday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Blackpool on Tuesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce and Dorados face CA Zacatepec on Tuesday.