Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Gooch, Weah, and more

Sunderland’s push for promotion back into the EFL Championship started off with a bang but since then the Black Cats have found it tougher than expected in League One.

Lynden Gooch was one of the players in fine form to begin the season but now Gooch is trying to rekindle the form he was in months ago. The 23-year-old has one goal in his last four matches, but is fighting to help the Black Cats back into the top three. Overall, he has five goals and seven assists in league play and is one of the remaining players on the roster who suffered relegation a year ago.

Elsewhere, Timothy Weah will look to propel Celtic to a second leg comeback against Valencia while Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge travel to Salzburg.

Duane Holmes and Geoff Cameron are in action in EFL Championship play, with the latter returning from injury. Weston McKennie faces the biggest test this week as Schalke hosts Manchester City.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Manchester City on Wednesday.

UEFA Europa League

Timothy Weah and Celtic face Valencia on Thursday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face RB Salzburg on Thursday.

Romain Gall and Malmo face Chelsea on Thursday.

Theoson-Jordon Siebatcheu and Rennes face Real Betis on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday.

England

EFL Championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Millwall on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Gillingham on Tuesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Atletico San Luis on Tuesday.

Joe Corona and Club Tijuana face Pachuca on Tuesday.

Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce and Dorados de Sinaloa face Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro on Wednesday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face FC Juarez on Wednesday.

Tony Alfaro and Guadalajara face Cafetaleros de Tapachula on Wednesday.

Scotland

Scottish Cup

Matt Polster and Rangers face Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

South America

Copa Libertadores

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Palestino on Wednesday.