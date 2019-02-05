Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Pulisic, Sargent to meet in German Cup, Copa MX resumes, and more

Josh Sargent and Christian Pulisic are two of the bright faces for the U.S. Men’s National Team however both will be aiming for a cup win on Tuesday. However, the pair will square off this week in German Cup action hoping to grab some minutes and help their teams advance in the competition.

Sargent has scored twice in six appearances in the Bundesliga, but has yet to make his first start for Werder Bremen. Pulisic meanwhile has three goals in 13 total appearances this season, but has failed to record a point since Halloween. This will be the pair’s second meeting in Germany so far this season as Borussia Dortmund edged Bremen 2-1 back in December.

Elsewhere, Tyler Adams and John Brooks will square off in German Cup play while Weston McKennie and Alfredo Morales face off as well. Timothy Weah and Celtic face Hibernian in Scottish League play on Wednesday. Theoson-Jordon Siebatcheu and Rennes hope to advance in the Coupe De France. Copa MX play continues this week with several American players involved.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Germany

DFB Pokal

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie, Haji Wright and Schalke face Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Wednesday.

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face Paderborn on Tuesday.

Timothy Tillman and Nuremberg face Hamburg on Tuesday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Scotland

Premier League

Timothy Weah and Celtic face Hibernian on Wednesday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Motherwell face St Mirren on Wednesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face U. de G. on Tuesday.

Joe Corona and Club Tijuana face Atlante on Wednesday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Cruz Azul on Wednesday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Mineros de Zacatecas on Wednesday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Club America on Tuesday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face Tampico Madero on Tuesday.

France

Coupe De France

Theoson-Jordon Siebatcheu and Rennes face Lille on Wednesday.

Switzerland

Pro League

Kekuta Manneh and FC St Gallen face FC Zurich on Wednesday.

International

Copa Libertadores

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Sao Paolo on Wednesday.