Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Siebatcheu, Pulisic, and more

Theoson-Jordon Siebatcheu has had to fight for starts with Ligue 1 side Rennes but that could be coming to an end thanks to a superb cameo in the Coupe De France midweek.

The 22-year-old American forward scored a brace in Rennes’ 2-1 win over Lille on Wednesday, placing his side in the next round of the competition. After coming on in the 72nd minute and being down a goal, Siebatcheu was in the right spot at the right time to head home Benjamin Bouregard’s cross.

Just like his equalizing goal, Siebatcheu used his physical presence to head home the winning goal in the 91st minute. The young forward now has six goals in all competitions for Rennes who return to Ligue 1 play this weekend.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic ended a lengthy goalless drought in German Cup play while Tyler Adams helped RB Leipzig to their third consecutive shutout win. William Yarborough got the call in Club Leon’s Copa MX tie while Ventura Alvarado and Omar Gonzalez also played the full 90 in their respective matches. Joel Sonora got a short cameo in Copa Libertadores play.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Germany

DFB Pokal

Christian Pulisic started, scored ONE goal, and played 120 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

Josh Sargent did not dress for Werder Bremen.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 4-1 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Wednesday.

Haji Wright did not dress for Schalke.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 1-0 win over Wolfsberg on Wednesday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes for Wolfsburg.

Joe Gyau dressed but did not play in Duisburg’s 3-1 loss to Paderborn on Tuesday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress in Nuremberg’s 1-0 loss to Hamburg on Tuesday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress in Hertha Berlin’s 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Scotland

Premier League

Timothy Weah started and played 90 minutes in Celtic’s 2-0 win over Hibernian on Wednesday.

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 64 minutes in Motherwell’s 2-1 win over St Mirren on Wednesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

William Yarborough started and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 1-1 draw with Cruz Azul on Wednesday.

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Atlas 4-2 win over U. de G. on Tuesday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 3-1 loss to Club America on Tuesday.

Joe Corona dressed but did not play in Club Tijuana’s 1-0 win over Atlante on Wednesday.

Michael Orozco did not dress in Lobos 0-0 draw with Mineros de Zacatecas on Wednesday.

Jose Torres did not dress in Puebla’s 3-2 win over Tampico Madero on Tuesday.

France

Coupe De France

Theoson-Jordon Siebatcheu came off the bench, scored TWO goals, and played 18 minutes in Rennes 2-1 win over Lille on Wednesday.

Switzerland

Pro League

Kekuta Manneh did not dress in FC St Gallen’s 3-1 win over FC Zurich on Wednesday.

International

Copa Libertadores

Joel Sonora came off the bench and played one minute in Talleres de Cordoba’s 2-0 win over Sao Paolo on Wednesday.