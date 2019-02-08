Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Horvath, Weah, and more

Ethan Horvath has continued to own the No. 1 goalkeeper spot for Club Brugge and the U.S. Men’s National Team keeper will look to continue that trend this weekend.

As for Club Brugge, they face a Bruges Derby on Saturday at Cercle Brugge seeking a fifth consecutive win over their rivals. Horvath has made 17 appearances in all competitions this season, and looks to have kept the No. 1 spot away from Karlo Letica. At 23-years-old, Horvath still has a lot of career ahead of him but knows a successful end of the season could see bigger teams come calling this Summer.

Elsewhere, Timothy Weah will look to continue his impressive start at Celtic as the Scottish leaders head into cup play. DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face a trip to Wolverhampton on Monday while Tim Ream and Fulham host Manchester United. Matt Miazga aims for a third consecutive start for Reading as the Royals battle Sheffield Wednesday.

The Danish Superliagen returns this weekend with Emmanuel Sabbi and Jonathan Amon headlining the action. Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig head into Saturday’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt seeking a fourth consecutive shutout. Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, and Weston McKennie all will be in Bundesliga action as well.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream and Fulham face Manchester United on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Liverpool on Saturday.

Danny Williams is OUT for Huddersfield Town.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga and Reading face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Millwall on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Duane Holmes and Derby County on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Rotherham United on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron remains out for QPR.

Premier League Cup

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Colchester on Monday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Oxford United on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face St. Etienne on Sunday.

LIGUE 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Brest on Monday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Augsburg on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hannover face Timothy Tillman and Nuremburg on Saturday.

Weston McKennie, Haji Wright and Schalke face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Mönchengladbach face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Freiburg on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Stuttgart on Sunday.

Timothy Chandler and Aron Johannsson remain OUT for Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen respectively.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Joe Gyau and Duisberg on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Union Berlin on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt face Heidenheim on Sunday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face FSV Frankfurt on Saturday.

Alex Mendez and Freiburg face Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto, Chris Gloster and Hannover face Neindorfer on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Jose Torres and Puebla on Friday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Monterrey on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Tony Alfaro and Guadalajara on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Club America on Saturday.

Joe Corona and Club Tijuana face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Pumas on Saturday.

Alejandro Guido is currently on trial with LAFC.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce and Dorados face Correcaminos on Friday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Alaves on Monday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face Desevio Payne and Excelsior on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face AZ Alkmaar on Friday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face Roda on Monday.

Richard Ledezma and Jong PSV face FC Eindhoven on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Zulte Waregem on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Eupen on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Brondby on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro face AC Horsens on Sunday.

Mike Lansing and Aalborg face Randers on Sunday.

Scotland

SCOTTISH CUP

Timothy Weah and Celtic face St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face St Mirren on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Auchinleck Talbot on Sunday.

Switzerland

Pro League

Kekuta Manneh and St. Gallen face FC Basel on Saturday.