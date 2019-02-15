Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: McKennie, Novakovich, and more

Weston McKennie has been a versatile piece for Schalke this season, moving around from centerback to midfield and so on. The 20-year-old will hope to propel his team to victory this weekend as they face Freiburg in Gelsenkirchen.

Schalke has struggled to climb up the Bundesliga table and fell 3-1 at Bayern Munich last weekend. McKennie was a lone bright spot in the defeat, registering a clever assist for Schalke’s only goal at Allianz Arena. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder has made 23 appearances in all competitions this campaign, scoring two goals and adding four assists.

With a huge UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg looming against Manchester City next week, it will be interesting to see if McKennie gets the full 90 minutes.

Elsewhere, Andrija Novakovich will look to be amongst the goals against for Fortuna Sittard in league play. Duane Holmes and Cameron Carter-Vickers are the lone two American players remaining in the English FA Cup while Lynden Gooch aims to find his form again for Sunderland.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig will be favorites as they battle Stuttgart this weekend. Matt Miazga and Reading jumped out of the relegation zone midweek and face Sheffield United this weekend. Jonathan Amon and Emmanuel Sabbi headline play in the Danish Superliagen.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

FA CUP

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Brentford on Sunday.

Geoff Cameron remains out for QPR.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga and Reading face Sheffield United on Saturday.

Premier League Cup

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Southampton on Friday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Accrington Stanley on Friday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Stade Reims on Sunday.

LIGUE 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Clermont Foot on Friday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie, Haji Wright and Schalke face Freiburg on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Timothy Tillman and Nuremburg on Monday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hannover face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Mönchengladbach face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Mainz on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson remains OUT for Werder Bremen.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Joe Gyau and Duisberg face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Darmstadt on Friday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines and FC Zwickau face Carl Jeiss Zena on Sunday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Alex Mendez and Freiburg face Mainz on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto, Chris Gloster and Hannover face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Tony Alfaro and Guadalajara on Saturday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face Pachuca on Friday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Tigres on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Toluca on Saturday.

Joe Corona and Club Tijuana face Veracruz on Friday.

Alejandro Guido is currently on trial with LAFC.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce and Dorados face Atlante on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante B face Lleida on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face Heracles on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face FC Emmen on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face Ajax on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face FC Eindhoven on Friday.

Richard Ledezma and Jong PSV face Twente on Monday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Genk on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Antwerp on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Charleroi on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro on Saturday.

Mike Lansing and Aalborg face Midtjylland on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Timothy Weah and Celtic face Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Motherwell face Kevin Silva and Hearts on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Queen of the South on Saturday.