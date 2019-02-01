Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Miazga, McKennie, and more

Matt Miazga’s move to relegation-threatened Reading FC kicked off last weekend with the U.S. Men’s National Team defender earning his first start. Now, Miazga will look to retain his place as the Royals face 10th-place Aston Villa on Saturday.

Reading sits a point from safety in the EFL Championship and Miazga’s arrival should help a backline which is currently -12 in goal differential. A positive loan spell for the 23-year-old could see a bright future for Miazga as he aims for a regular place in Chelsea’s plans.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie returns for Schalke this weekend after missing last week due to suspension. Bobby Wood and Tyler Adams face off in Bundesliga play while Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund entertain Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tim Ream and Fulham will seek another league win as they battle Crystal Palace in a London Derby. Newcastle’s DeAndre Yedlin faces his old team in London. Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge battle Gent in the headlining match of the Belgian Pro League.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Cardiff City on Saturday.

Danny Williams is OUT for Huddersfield Town.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga and Reading face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Bristol City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Stoke City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Preston North End on Friday.

Geoff Cameron and Antonee Robinson are OUT for QPR and Wigan respectively.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Amiens on Saturday.

LIGUE 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Red Star on Friday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Timothy Tillman and Nuremburg on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Bobby Wood and Hannover on Friday.

Weston McKennie, Haji Wright and Schalke face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Timothy Chandler and Aron Johannsson remain OUT for Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen respectively.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Paderborn on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Bochum on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt face Joe Gyau and Duisberg on Friday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Chris Gloster and Hannover face Havelse on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Morelia on Friday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Pachuca on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Jose Torres and Puebla on Friday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Joe Corona, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face Toluca on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Club America on Saturday.

Tony Alfaro and Guadalajara face Veracruz on Monday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce and Dorados face Cimarrones de Sonora on Saturday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Getafe on Saturday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face PSV Eindhoven on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face De Graafschap on Friday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face Feyenoord on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face FC Dordrecht on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Standard Liege on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Gent on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Lokeren on Saturday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Timothy Weah and Celtic face St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Motherwell face Livingston on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Greenock Morton on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Kevin Silva and Raith Rovers face Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

Switzerland

Pro League

Kekuta Manneh and St. Gallen face FC Zurich on Sunday.