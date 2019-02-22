Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Weah, Yedlin and more

Timothy Weah’s life at Celtic could not have gone better with the U.S. Men’s National Team forward making an impact immediately. With the club continuing to hold the top spot in the Scottish Premier League, Weah will look to continue playing a part for the Glasgow giants this weekend against Motherwell.

The PSG loanee has given Brendan Rodgers a quality option at forward and has recorded three goals in all competitions but most importantly is receiving first-team minutes. With plenty of matches to go domestically, Weah will aim to continue his development in Scotland and help Celtic to continued success in the top-flight.

Elsewhere, DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United return to league play against struggling Huddersfield Town. Tim Ream and Fulham encounter a London Derby against West Ham on Friday while Emerson Hyndman seeks playing time in his return to Bournemouth.

Weston McKennie and Schalke will look to overcome a midweek defeat in the Champions League as they take on Stuttgart. Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig battle Hoffenheim on Monday, while John Brooks and Fabian Johnson go head-to-head. Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face a tough test against Anderlecht this weekend after Europa League duty.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream and Fulham face West Ham United on Friday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and AFC Bournemouth face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga and Reading face Rotherham United on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Brentford on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Premier League Cup

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Reading on Friday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Marseille on Sunday.

LIGUE 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face AC Ajaccio on Friday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie, Haji Wright and Schalke face Mainz on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Hoffenheim on Monday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Stuttgart on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hannover face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Mönchengladbach face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Timothy Tillman and Nuremburg on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson remains OUT for Werder Bremen.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Heidenheim on Friday.

Joe Gyau and Duisberg face Erzgebirge on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face FC Koln on Saturday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines and FC Zwickau face FC Kaiserslauern on Sunday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face Alex Mendez and Freiburg on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto, Chris Gloster and Hannover face Magdeburg on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Tigres on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Joe Corona and Club Tijuana on Saturday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face Monterrey on Saturday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Club America on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Morelia on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Pumas on Sunday.

Tony Alfaro and Guadalajara face Pachuca on Saturday.

Alejandro Guido is currently on trial with LAFC.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce and Dorados face Cafetaleros on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante B face Hercules on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face Heerenveen on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face FC Utrecht on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face FC Groningen on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face Telstar on Friday.

Richard Ledezma and Jong PSV face Roda on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Kenny Saief and Anderlecht on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Vejle on Saturday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro face Esbjerg on Sunday.

Mike Lansing and Aalborg face Sonderjyske on Friday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Timothy Weah and Celtic face Gboly Ariyibi and Motherwell on Sunday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face St. Mirren on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Falkirk on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Wolfberg on Saturday.

Sweden

Svenska Cupen

Romain Gall and Malmo face Osters on Monday.

Andrew Stadler and Dalkurd face Varbergs Bois on Saturday.