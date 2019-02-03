Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Adams, Weah, and more

Tyler Adams has been influential for RB Leipzig since making the move to the Bundesliga side this winter. Friday saw Adams help Leipzig to their second consecutive clean sheet win as they downed Hannover 3-0 away from home.

For Adams, it was a second consecutive start and a full 90 minutes played. He recorded 55 completed passes, the second-most by a Leipzig player on Friday while also winning 12 duels and two tackles. His consistent performances will hopefully keep him in RB Leipzig’s starting XI as they continue to push for place in the top three. A busy week for Leipzig starts on Wednesday as Adams and Co. face Wolfsburg in German Cup action.

Elsewhere, Eric Lichaj helped Hull City to a clean sheet win over Stoke City with the USMNT veteran starting at centerback. Timothy Weah came off the bench and scored a goal and added an assist in Celtic’s road victory while Weston McKennie could not help Schalke avoid defeat.

Ian Harkes got his first league start for Dundee United on Saturday, helping them to a win. Andrew Wooten was among the goals for Sandhausen while Sebastian Soto bagged another goal for Hannover’s U-19 side.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream started and played 46 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 1-0 loss Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in Bournemouth’s 2-0 loss to Cardiff City on Saturday.

Danny Williams is OUT for Huddersfield Town.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Swansea City’s 2-0 loss to Bristol City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-0 win over Stoke City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 0-0 draw with Preston North End on Friday.

Geoff Cameron and Antonee Robinson did not dress for QPR and Wigan respectively due to injury.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch did not dress in Sunderland’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. (Injury)

Premier League 2 Division 2

Luca De La Torre and Fulham U-23’s face Aston Villa U-23’s on Monday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu dressed but did not play in Rennes 1-0 win over Amiens on Saturday.

LIGUE 2

Quentin Westberg dressed but did not play in Auxerre’s 0-0 draw with Red Star on Friday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 3-0 win over Hannover on Friday.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 2-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 1-1 draw with Nuremburg on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played 45 minutes for Hannover.

Haji Wright dressed but did not play for Schalke.

Fabian Johnson dressed but did not play for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress for Hertha Berlin.

Timothy Tillman did not dress for Nuremburg.

Timothy Chandler and Aron Johannsson did not dress for Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen due to injuries.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Sandhausen’s 3-0 win over Bochum on Sunday.

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 6-0 loss to Paderborn on Saturday.

Joe Gyau dressed but did not play in Duisberg’s 3-2 win over Darmstadt on Friday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Alex Mendez came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Freiburg’s 3-1 win over Karlsruher on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s 4-1 win over Havelse on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Atlas 2-1 win over Morelia on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 4-1 win over Puebla on Friday.

Joe Corona came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 2-0 win over Toluca on Saturday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Pachuca on Sunday.

Tony Alfaro and Guadalajara face Veracruz on Monday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 2-0 win over Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 2-0 loss to Club America on Saturday.

Jose Torres did not dress for Puebla.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce both started and played 90 minutes each in Dorados 1-0 loss to Cimarrones de Sonora on Saturday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore did not dress in Levante’s 0-0 draw with Getafe on Saturday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 80 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 5-0 loss to PSV Eindhoven on Sunday. (Left with Injury)

Erik Palmer-Brown dressed but did not play in NAC Breda’s 3-0 loss to De Graafschap on Friday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in Excelsior’s 2-1 win over Feyenoord on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest did not dress in Jong Ajax’s 3-3 draw with FC Dordrecht on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw with Gent on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Standard Liege on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 2-1 win over Lokeren on Saturday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Timothy Weah came off the bench, scored ONE goal, registered ONE assist, and played 16 minutes in Celtic’s 2-0 win over St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 73 minutes in Motherwell’s 3-0 win over Livingston on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 win over Greenock Morton on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Kevin Silva did not dress in Raith Rovers 1-1 draw with Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

Switzerland

Pro League

Kekuta Manneh and St. Gallen’s match against FC Zurich scheduled for Sunday was postponed.