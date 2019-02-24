Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Ariyibi, Brooks, and more

Gboly Ariyibi’s move to Scotland has been important for the American winger. The 24-year-old grabbed his sixth appearance for Motherwell on Sunday and netted his first goal for the club in their 4-1 loss to leaders Celtic.

The speedster picked up a pass and rifled a left-footed shot past Scott Bain to help give Motherwell a lifeline at Celtic Park. Ariyibi was the lone bright spot for Motherwell, recording the only shot on goal for the visitors. Steve Robinson’s side would eventually lose 4-1 which saw them drop into eighth place in the SPFL table.

After notching his first goal for the club, Ariyibi will now hope to build off his performance as Motherwell next face Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, John Brooks registered an assist and helped Wolfsburg to a 3-0 shutout win over Borussia Monchengladbach with USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter in the stands. Alfredo Morales and Fabian Johnson also played the full 90 minutes for their respective clubs. Matt Miazga continued to earn starts for Reading while Eric Lichaj was not a part of Hull City’s 5-1 hammering defeat.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tim Ream both played the full 90 in defeats, DeAndre Yedlin helped Newcastle to a needed win over Huddersfield Town, and Ethan Horvath remained in between the posts for Club Brugge.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-1 loss to West Ham United on Friday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress (Selection) in AFC Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Danny Williams remains OUT for Huddersfield Town.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 1-1 draw with Rotherham United on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Swansea City’s 3-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Eric Lichaj dressed but did not play in Hull City’s 5-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress (Injury) in QPR’s 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson did not dress (Selection) in Wigan Athletic’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Premier League Cup

Luca De La Torre did not dress (Selection) in Fulham’s 2-0 win over Reading on Friday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch did not dress (Injury) in Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu did not dress (Injury) in Rennes 1-1 draw with Marseille on Sunday.

LIGUE 2

Quentin Westberg did not dress in Auxerre’s 2-1 loss to AC Ajaccio on Friday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson started and played 90 minutes for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 win over Nuremburg on Saturday.

Josh Sargent started and played 61 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 1-1 draw with Stuttgart on Friday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Hoffenheim on Monday.

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Hannover’s 3-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic did not dress (Injury) in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress (Injury) for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Weston McKennie did not dress (Injury) in Schalke’s 3-0 loss to Mainz on Saturday.

Haji Wright did not dress (Selection) for Schalke.

Timothy Tillman did not dress (Selection) for Nuremburg.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress (Selection) in Hertha Berlin’s 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson remains OUT for Werder Bremen.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Sandhausen’s 3-1 loss to FC Koln on Saturday.

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 0-0 draw with Heidenheim on Friday.

Joe Gyau dressed but did not play in Duisberg’s 0-0 draw with Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines came off the bench and played 27 minutes in FC Zwickau’s 1-1 draw with FC Kaiserslauern on Sunday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich’s match against Alex Mendez and Freiburg scheduled for Saturday was postponed.

Sebastian Soto started and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s 2-0 loss to Magdeburg on Saturday.

Chris Gloster did not dress (Selection) for Hannover.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Atlas 1-0 loss to Tigres on Friday.

Michael Orozco started and played 90 minutes in Lobos 3-0 loss to Club America on Saturday.

Joe Corona dressed but did not play in Club Tijuana’s 2-1 win over Necaxa on Saturday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 3-1 win over Pumas on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado did not dress (Injury) for Necaxa.

Tony Alfaro did not dress (Selection) in Guadalajara’s 3-1 loss to Pachuca on Saturday.

Jose Torres did not dress (Selection) in Puebla’s 0-0 draw with Monterrey on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress (Selection) in Queretaro’s 3-0 win over Monarcas Morelia on Saturday.

Alejandro Guido is currently on trial with LAFC.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin started and played 79 minutes in Dorados 2-2 draw with Cafetaleros on Saturday.

Fernando Arce is suspended for Dorados.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Levante B’s 1-1 draw with Hercules on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 4-2 loss to Heerenveen on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in NAC Breda’s 0-0 draw with FC Groningen on Saturday.

Desevio Payne dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 0-0 draw with FC Utrecht on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 2-0 win over Telstar on Friday.

Richard Ledezma did not dress (Selection) in Jong PSV’s 2-2 draw with Roda on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 2-2 draw with Anderlecht on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike came off the bench and played nine minutes in Kortrijk’s 6-2 win over Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress (Selection) for Anderlecht.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon dressed but did not play in Nordsjaelland’s 3-1 win over Vejle on Saturday.

Emmanuel Sabbi came off the bench, registered ONE assist, and played 60 minutes in Hobro’s 2-0 win over Esbjerg on Sunday.

Christian Cappis dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Mike Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 3-0 win over Sonderjyske on Friday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Gboly Ariyibi started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Motherwell’s 4-1 loss to Celtic on Sunday.

Timothy Weah dressed but did not play for Celtic.

Kevin Silva did not dress (Selection) in Hearts 1-1 draw with St. Mirren on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-1 draw with Falkirk on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt did not dress in Rheindorf Altach’s 0-0 draw with Wolfberg on Saturday.

Sweden

Svenska Cupen

Romain Gall and Malmo face Osters on Monday.