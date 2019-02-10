Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Carter-Vickers, McKennie, and more

Cameron Carter-Vickers looks to have grabbed a starting spot with Swansea City after getting his fourth consecutive start on Saturday. The 21-year-old repayed manager Graham Potter as he helped the Swans to a 1-0 win over Millwall, with Carter-Vickers putting in a strong shift.

The U.S. Men’s National Team centerback finished with a 89% passing completion rate, while winning five duels and five headers. Carter-Vickers also completed six clearances and helped Swansea hold Millwall to three shots on goal. Potter’s men swept the season series from the London club and now sit in 11th place in the EFL Championship.

Carter-Vickers and Co. next face a tough test on Wednesday as they travel to Leeds United.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie put in a strong shift while registering an assist despite Schalke’s road defeat to Bayern Munich. Duane Holmes was a lively performer in Derby County’s home win over Hull City, while Matt Miazga helped Reading to another clean sheet. Andrija Novakovich scored his fifth league goal of the season, Ethan Horvath got his first start in a Bruges Derby, and Emmanuel Sabbi retained his starting spot for Hobro in Danish Superliagen action.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-0 loss to Manchester United on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in Bournemouth’s 3-0 loss to Liverpool on Saturday.

Danny Williams is OUT for Huddersfield Town.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Swansea City’s 1-0 win over Millwall on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-0 loss to Derby County on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 81 minutes for Derby County.

Antonee Robinson did not dress in Wigan Athletic’s 1-1 draw with Rotherham United on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron remains out for QPR.

Premier League Cup

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Colchester on Monday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu started and played 31 minutes in Rennes 3-0 win over St. Etienne on Sunday. (Left with injury)

LIGUE 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Brest on Monday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-3 draw with Freiburg on Saturday.

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Hannover’s 2-0 win over Nuremberg on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-0 win over Stuttgart on Sunday.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played two minutes in Werder Bremen’s 4-0 win over Augsburg on Sunday.

Tyler Adams came off the bench and played one minute in RB Leipzig’s 0-0 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic dressed but did not play in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-3 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress for Nuremburg .

Haji Wright did not dress for Schalke.

Fabian Johnson did not dress in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 3-0 loss to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress for Hertha Berlin.

Timothy Chandler and Aron Johannsson remain OUT for Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen respectively.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-0 win over Duisberg on Saturday.

Joe Gyau dressed but did not play for Duisberg.

Andrew Wooten started and played 90 minutes in Sandhausen’s 2-0 loss to Union Berlin on Saturday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines came off the bench, was SENT off, and played 15 minutes in FC Zwickau’s 1-0 loss to Fortuna Koln on Saturday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Alex Mendez came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Freiburg’s 3-2 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto started and played 45 minutes in Hannover’s 5-0 win over Neindorfer on Saturday.

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth did not dress in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over FSV Frankfurt on Saturday.

Chris Gloster did not dress for Hannover.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Atlas 2-1 loss to Puebla on Friday.

Michael Orozco started and played 90 minutes in Lobos 4-0 loss to Monterrey on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 3-3 draw with Guadalajara on Saturday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 3-0 loss to Club America on Saturday.

Joe Corona and Club Tijuana face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Tony Alfaro did not dress for Guadalajara.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 2-0 loss to Pumas on Saturday.

Jose Torres did not dress for Puebla.

Alejandro Guido is currently on trial with LAFC.

Ascenso MX

Fernando Arce started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Dorados 1-0 win over Correcaminos on Friday.

Rubio Rubin started and played 90 minutes for Dorados.

Spain

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Alaves on Monday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 4-1 win over Excelsior on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior.

Erik Palmer-Brown dressed but did not play in NAC Breda’s 3-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar on Friday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face Roda on Monday.

Richard Ledezma did not dress in Jong PSV’s 2-1 win over FC Eindhoven on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 2-2 draw with Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 1-0 win over Eupen on Saturday.

Kenny Saief dressed but did not play in Anderlecht’s 0-0 draw with Zulte Waregem on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 0-0 draw with AC Horsens on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon came off the bench and played six minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 3-3 draw with Brondby on Sunday.

Christian Cappis came off the bench and played two minutes for Hobro.

Mike Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 3-0 loss to Randers on Sunday.

Scotland

SCOTTISH CUP

Timothy Weah came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Celtic’s 5-0 win over St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 win over St Mirren on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts 4-0 win over Auchinleck Talbot on Sunday.

Switzerland

Pro League

Kekuta Manneh did not dress in St. Gallen’s 1-1 draw with FC Basel on Saturday.