European Weekend Rewind: Aguero propels Man City past Arsenal, Leverkusen shocks Bayern, and more

Sergio Aguero has been a big time player in his days with Manchester City and Sunday was another example of that trend. The Argentinian propelled the Citizens to a 3-1 home success over Arsenal as he bagged a hat trick in the win.

It took Aguero 50 seconds to break the deadlock at the Etihad as he headed in Aymeric Laporte’s cross past Bernd Leno. Laurent Koscielny equalized for Unai Emery’s side in the 11th minute, finishing from close-range to make it 1-1. Aguero brought the hosts back in front heading into halftime as he scored with a tap in after 44 minutes. After putting in loads of pressure, Manchester City extended their lead in the 61st minute as Aguero bundled home a cross with his shoulder which referee Martin Atkinson deemed eligible.

The victory moves the defending champs to two points of first-place Liverpool who are in action on Monday. Man City also have a makeup game on Wednesday which could see them return to the top of the league if things go their way. Arsenal drop to sixth place after their second straight loss to the Citizens.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen erased an early deficit to shock Bayern Munich at home. Napoli rolled their way to three points against Sampdoria while Juventus had to settle for a point. Manchester United continued their upward trend in the Premier League, Tottenham defeated Newcastle United late at Wembley, and Chelsea rolled past Huddersfield Town. PSG and Lyon battled in the Ligue 1 match of the weekend.

Here’s a closer look at this weekends European results:

English Premier League

Manchester United jumped up to fifth place in the Premier League thanks to a 1-0 road win at Leicester City on Sunday. Marcus Rashford’s ninth league goal of the season was all the Red Devils needed to earn their 14th league win of the campaign. The English National Team forward was played in by a great over the top pass by Paul Pogba, allowing him to beat Kasper Schmeichel one-on-one. David de Gea made six saves in the clean sheet which drops Leicester to 11th.

Here’s all of this weekends EPL results:

Tottenham Hotspur 1 – Newcastle United 0

Chelsea 5 – Huddersfield Town 0

Everton 1 – Wolverhampton Wanderers 3

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 – Watford 0

Burnley 1 – Southampton 1

Crystal Palace 2 – Fulham 0

Cardiff City 2 – Bournemouth 0

Leicester City 0 – Manchester United 1

Manchester City 3 – Arsenal 1

West Ham United hosts Liverpool on Monday.

Spanish La Liga

Lionel Messi came to the rescue yet again for Barcelona on Saturday, scoring a brace in a 2-2 draw against Valencia. Kevin Gameiro and Daniel Parejo had Valencia up 2-0 after 32 minutes before Messi put his team on his back once again. A 39th minute penalty kick gave Barcelona a lifeline before halftime until Messi scored a stunning left-footed strike in the 61st minute to earn Barca a point. The Catalan side sits six points clear of Atletico Madrid, who suffered an upset on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid suffered their first league defeat since Sept. 1st after a 1-0 loss to Real Betis on Sunday. Sergio Canales’ 65th minute penalty kick proved to be the lone goal in the match after Filipe Luis was whistled for handball. Canales, 27, stepped up and slotted in his eighth goal in all competitions this season which gave Betis a second-half advantage. Atletico was held to one shot out on goal out of their 13 in total and could see their city rivals Real move even closer behind them later today.

Here’s all of this weekends La Liga results:

Huesca 4 – Valladolid 0

Levante 0 – Getafe 0

Real Sociedad 2 – Athletic Bilbao 1

Barcelona 2 – Valencia 2

Celta Vigo 1 – Sevilla 0

Villarreal 2 – Espanyol 2

Real Betis 1 – Atletico Madrid 0

Eibar 3 – Girona 0

Real Madrid – Alaves (2:45 p.m.)

Rayo Vallecano hosts Leganes on Monday.

German Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen erased a first-half deficit to down defending Bundesliga champs Bayern Munich 3-1 on Saturday. Leon Goretzka’s 41st minute goal was canceled out by Leon Bailey’s wonderful free kick in the 53rd minute. Kevin Volland’s ninth goal in all competitions put the hosts ahead after the hour mark before Lucas Alario iced the comeback late. Leverkusen are up to seventh place while Bayern dropped to third.

Borussia Monchengladbach jumped to second place on Saturday after a 2-0 success in Gelsenkirchen against Schalke. The visitors left it late scoring a pair of goals in the final nine minutes against their 10-men opponents. Christoph Kramer’s long-range missile proved to be the winning goal before Florian Neuhaus added an insurance goal in stoppage time. Thorgan Hazard bagged a pair of assists to give him nine in all competitions this campaign.

Here’s all of this weekends Bundesliga results:

Hannover 0 – RB Leipzig 3

Bayer Leverkusen 3 – Bayern Munich 1

Hoffenheim 1 – Fortuna Dusseldorf 1

Hertha Berlin 0 – Wolfsburg 1

Nuremburg 1 – Werder Bremen 1

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 – Borussia Dortmund 1

Schalke 0 – Borussia Monchengladbach 2

Augsburg 3 – Mainz 0

Stuttgart 2 – Freiburg 2

Italian Serie A

Napoli took advantage of Juventus’ draw with a 3-0 beatdown of Sampdoria at the San Paolo. The hosts went into the halftime interval holding a two-goal lead thanks to first-half goals from Arkadiusz Milik and Lorenzo Insigne. The goals came a minute apart which put Napoli in cruise control for the remainder of the match. Simone Verdi added a penalty kick goal in the 89th minute to send the Napoli fans home happy. Despite the win, Napoli remains nine points back of leaders Juventus.

Here’s all of this weekends Serie A results:

Empoli 2 – Chievo Verona 2

Napoli 3 – Sampdoria 0

Juventus 3 – Parma 3

Spal 0 – Torino 0

Udinese 1 – Fiorentina 1

Genoa 1 – Sassuolo 1

Inter Milan 0 – Bologna 1

AS Roma – AC Milan (2:30 p.m.)

Frosinone hosts Lazio and Cagliari hosts Atalanta on Monday.

French Ligue 1

Monaco ended a lengthy winless streak on Saturday with a 2-1 home success over Toulouse. Cesc Fabregas played the hero in the second-half while Aleksandr Golovin opened his account with the club. Golovin finished off Gelson Martins assist in the 15th minute to make it 1-0. However, the lead did not last long as Christopher Jullien equalized for Toulouse in the 20th minute. Fabregas handed Monaco their first league win since Dec. 4th as he scored his first goal for the club. The victory moves Monaco to 18th in the Ligue 1 table.

Here’s all of this weekends Ligue 1 results:

Lille 4 – Nice 0

Angers 1 – Dijon 0

Rennes 1 – Amiens 0

Monaco 2 – Toulouse 1

Stade Reims 2 – Marseille 1

Nimes 1 – Montpellier 1

St. Etienne – Strasbourg (Postponed)

Lyon – PSG (3 p.m.)