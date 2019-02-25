European Weekend Rewind: Man City lifts Carabao Cup, Man United holds Liverpool, and more

Manchester City lifted yet another trophy in the Pep Guardiola era on Sunday with their victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup Final. After a scoreless 120 minutes, it was Manchester City who topped the blue side of London in a penalty shootout.

The match didn’t come without controversy however as Kepa Arrizabalaga and Maurizio Sarri were on different wavelengths in the moments leading up to the penalties. Sarri looked ready to replace the goalkeeper who had just gone down with an apparent cramp but the Spaniard denied coming off the field. Arrizabalaga made one stop during the penalty shootout but could have done better on Sergio Aguero’s effort which just got in under the diving goalkeeper.

Another match which ended scoreless at the full-time whistle was the highly anticipated fixture featuring Manchester United and Liverpool. The match which ended Jose Mourinho’s stint with the Red Devils was a little more calm for Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men at Old Trafford.

United was forced to use all three substitutes in the first half due to various injuries but stood tall in the second half creating a few great opportunities which were kept calm by Alisson.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s European results:

English Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur was defeated by Burnley thanks to an 83rd-minute winner from Ashley Barnes. Chris Wood scored the game’s opening goal in Saturday’s 2-1 affair but Harry Kane was equal to it bagging a goal of his own on his return in the 65th-minute. The loss for Spurs means they now sit six points behind Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Elsewhere in the country, Watford opened the weekend with a 5-1 win over Cardiff City which proved to be the largest win of the weekend in England’s top flight. Newcastle defeated a 10-man Huddersfield Town 2-0 with Miguel Almiron playing a large role in his first start for The Magpies.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Premier League results:

Cardiff City 1-5 Watford

West Ham United 3-1 Fulham

Burnley 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Leicester City 1-4 Crystal Palace

Arsenal 2-0 Southampton

Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool

Spanish La Liga

Lionel Messi once again stole the spotlight in Spain as he used a hat-trick and an assist in Barcelona’s effort to take down Sevilla. The Argentinian opened the scoring with a wonderful volley which found the top left corner of the goal. Never settling for less than he could, Messi would score two more goals and top the match off with an assist to Luis Suarez.

Atletico Madrid also won by a two-goal margin defeating Villarreal 2-0 thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata and Saul Niguez. Real Madrid used a pair of penalties to top Levante with Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale each getting on the scoresheet in a 2-1 win.

Here’s all of this weekend’s La Liga results:

Espanyol 1-1 SD Huesca

Getafe 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Sevilla 2-4 Barcelona

Deportivo Alavaes 0-0 Celta Vigo

Athletic Club 1-0 Eobar

Leganes 1-1 Valencia

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Villarreal

Real Valladolid 0-2 Real Betis

Levante 1-2 Real Madrid

German Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund remained at the top of the Bundesliga table thanks to a 3-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen. Jadon Sancho was crucial in yet another win for the current table toppers, scoring and assisting in the first half. Mario Gotze would score a third for Dortmund which later proved to be the winner.

Bayern Munich found a goal which came off the head of Javi Martinez which results in the current champions to stay within three points of Dortmund at the top of the table. The largest win of the weekend came in Freiburg as the hosts topped Augsburg by a score of 5-1.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Bundesliga results:

Werder Bremen 1-1 VfB Stuttgart

Bayern Munich 1-0 Hertha Berlin

Borussia Monchengladbach 0-3 Wolfsburg

Freiburg 5-1 Augsburg

Mains 05 3-0 Schalke 04

Fortuna Düsseldorf 2-1 Nürnberg

Hannover 96 0-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Italian Serie A

Second-placed Napoli put four past Parma this weekend with Arkadiusz Milik bagging half the goals. Elsewhere, Juventus kept their unbeaten league campaign intact with a 1-0 win over Bologna. Milan also kept a clean sheet in a winning effort by opening the weekend’s fixtures with a 3-0 win over Empoli.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Serie A results:

Milan 3-0 Empoli

Torino 2-0 Atalanta

Frosinone 2-3 Roma

Sampdoria 1-0 Cagliari

Sassuolo 1-1 SPAL

Bologna 0-1 Juventus

Chievo Verona 0-0 Genoa

Parma 0-4 Napoli

Fiorentina 3-3 Internazionale

Ligue 1

PSG came away with the biggest win of the weekend in Ligue 1 with a 3-0 win over Nîmes. Christopher Nkunku opened the scoring shortly before halftime and added an assist on a Kylian Mbappe’s second goal of the match. The first of Mbappe’s pair was his 50th in Ligue 1 making him the youngest player in the league’s history to achieve that milestone.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Ligue 1 results:

Dijon 0-1 Saint-Etienne

Strasbourg 1-1 Lille

PSG 3-0 Nîmes

Amiens 1-0 OGC Nice

Guingamp 1-0 Angers

Toulouse 1-1 Caen

Montpellier 2-4 Reims

Nantes 1-0 Bordeaux

Rennes 1-1 Marseille

Monaco 2-0 Olympique Lyonnais