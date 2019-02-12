Horan left off USWNT roster for She Believes Cup with injury

The U.S. Women’s National Team heads into the She Believes Cup with one key absence on its roster.

Midfielder Lindsey Horan will miss the three-game competition with a quadriceps injury.

Horan isn’t the only high-profile absence, as Morgan Brian was left off the 23-player squad due to a coach’s decision by Jill Ellis.

The She Believes Cup kicks off February 27, with the USMNT facing Japan at Talen Energy Stadium, while England and Brazil meet in the tournament opener.

The USWNT plays England on March 2 in Nashville and takes on Brazil in Tampa on March 5.

USWNT She Believes Cup Roster

Goalkeepers: Adrianna French, Ashlyn Harris, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Kelley O’Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Casey Short, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Danielle Colaprico, Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle, Samantha Mewis, Andi Sullivan, McCall Zerboni

Forwards: Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd, Jessica McDonald, Alex Morgan, Christen Press, Mallory Pugh, Megan Rapinoe