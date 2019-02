Madrid Derby headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

One of the top matches this weekend across the globe comes from Spain with Atletico Madrid welcoming local rivals Real Madrid to town.

Both teams will be gearing up for this showdown as two points separate them in the La Liga standings. Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema headline the talented rosters sported by both teams.

Also this weekend sees Manchester City welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Manchester United visits Fulham in Saturday’s opening match while Tottenham Hotspur also hosts Leicester City.

Fiorentina faces Napoli on Saturday in the headlining Serie A fixture while Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus travels to Sassuolo.

Borussia Dortmund will aim to extend their lead in Bundesliga play as they host Hoffenheim at Signal Iduna Park. Also on Saturday, Bayern Munich entertains Schalke at the Allianz Arena.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

La Liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Valladolid vs. Villarreal

German Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Mainz vs. Bayer Leverkusen

SERIE A

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chievo Verona vs. AS Roma

Ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs. Marseille

English Football League Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United

German 2. Bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Koln vs. St. Pauli

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Regensburg vs. Arminia Bielefeld

Liga MX

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs. Tigres

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. Puebla

Turkish Super Lig

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Kayserispor vs. Fenerbahce

Scottish Premiership

2:45 p.m. – B/R Live – Kilmarnock vs Hearts

A-League

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs. Sydney FC

Saturday

English Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Fulham vs. Manchester United

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United

10 a.m. – CNBC, NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs. Cardiff City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs. Everton

12:30 p.m. – NBCSN – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley

La Liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Getafe vs. Celta de Vigo

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Espanyol vs. Rayo Vallecano

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Girona vs. Huesca

Italian Serie A

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs. Napoli

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs. Inter Milan

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports GO – RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports Plus – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hertha Berlin

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hannover vs. Nuremberg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Freiburg vs. Wolfsburg

12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 04

Ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bordeaux

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Amiens vs. Caen

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs. Angers

Eredivisie

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Heracles vs. Ajax

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs. De Graafschap

English Football League Championship

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Stoke City vs. West Bromwich Albion

German 2. Bundesliga

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs. Paderborn

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. Sandhausen

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Furth vs. Duisburg

Liga MX

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Querétaro vs. Pumas UNAM

6 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Monterrey vs. Lobos BUAP

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club America vs. León

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Necaxa vs. Guadalajara

Ascenso MX

10 p.m. – ESPN3 – Juarez vs. Venados

Scottish FA Cup

12:15 p.m. – ESPN+ – Kilmarnock vs. Rangers

A-League

1:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs. Central Coast Mariners

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs. Adelaide United

Sunday

English Premier League

8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City

11 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs. Chelsea

La Liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Leganes vs. Real Betis

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Valencia vs. Real Sociedad

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Sevilla vs. Eibar

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Athletic Club vs. Barcelona

Italian Serie A

6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs. Genoa

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs. Frosinone

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Atalanta vs. Spal

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs. Udinese

12 p.m. – ESPN2 – Sassuolo vs. Juventus

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – AC Milan vs. Cagliari

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Werder Bremen vs. Augsburg

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Stuttgart

Ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. AS Monaco

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Nimes

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. Stade Reims

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs. Lille

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rennes vs. Saint-Étienne

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs. Olympique Lyonnais

German 2. Bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Magdeburg vs. Holstein Kiel

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt vs. Heidenheim

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs. Ingolstadt

Eredivisie

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – FC Groningen vs. Vitesse Arnhem

10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – FC Utrecht vs. PSV

English Football League Championship

7 a.m. – ESPN+ – Norwich City vs. Ipswich Town

Liga MX

1 p.m. – Univision – Toluca vs. Cruz Azul

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Club Tijuana

Scottish fa cup

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Celtic vs. St. Johnstone

10:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Aberdeen vs. Queen of the South

Belgian First Division A

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Cercle Brugge vs. Club Brugge

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Anderlecht vs. Zulte-Waregem

A-League

1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs. Perth Glory