Manchester United-Liverpool headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Liverpool will be visiting Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday to headline European action. The visitors will reclaim the top place in the Premier League table if they come away with a point or better. Current leaders Manchester City will be facing Chelsea in the EFL Cup final this weekend.

Barcelona will look to extend their gap at the top of the La Liga table on Saturday when they visit Sevilla. Real Madrid will look to pick up three points at Levante on Sunday after falling to Girona a week ago. Second-placed Atletico Madrid is hoping to carry midweek form into their match against Villarreal after defeating Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund faces a difficult task in Germany as they host Bayer Leverkusen. Dortmund sits just three points ahead of Bayern Munich and can’t afford to drop any more points in the Bundesliga if they want to be crowned champions come to the end of the season. Second-placed Bayern Munich will be hosting Hertha Berlin.

Paris Saint-Germain will be hosting Nimes on Saturday headlining action in France. Italy’s top match will feature Juventus as they host league bottom-dwellers Bologna on Sunday.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

English Premier League

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Cardiff City vs Watford

2:45 p.m. – NBCSN – West Ham United vs Fulham

La Liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Espanyol vs Huesca

Italian Serie A

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milan vs Empoli

German Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart

Ligue 1

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs Saint-Étienne

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs Lille

German 2. Bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Fürth vs Heidenheim

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld

Liga MX

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs Cruz Azul

Turkish Super Lig

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Göztepe vs Trabzonspor

Scottish Premiership

2:45 p.m. – B/R Live – Dundee vs Hibernian

Belgian First Division A

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Gent vs Standard Liège

A-League

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar

Saturday

English Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Newcastle United vs Huddersfield Town

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

La Liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Sevilla vs Barcelona

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Deportivo Alavés vs Celta de Vigo

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Athletic Club vs Eibar

Italian Serie A

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs Atalanta

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Frosinone vs Roma

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Bayern Munich vs Hertha BSC

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Freiburg vs Augsburg

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Mainz 05 vs Schalke 04

12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Nürnberg

Ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Paris Saint-Germain vs Nîmes

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Amiens SC vs Nice

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs Angers SCO

English Football League Championship

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United

German 2. Bundesliga

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Köln vs Sandhausen

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs Holstein Kiel

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs Dynamo Dresden

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – St. Pauli vs Ingolstadt

Liga MX

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Querétaro vs Morelia

8 p.m. – FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Puebla

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Club América vs Lobos BUAP

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs Tijuana

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pachuca vs Chivas de Guadalajara

A-League

1:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City

Sunday

English Premier League

9:05 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Arsenal vs Southampton

9:05 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester United vs Liverpool

carabao Cup

11:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chelsea vs Manchester City

La Liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Leganés vs Valencia

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Atlético Madrid vs Villarreal

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Valladolid vs Real Betis

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Levante vs Real Madrid

Italian Serie A

6:30 a.m. – ESPN2 – Sampdoria vs Cagliari

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chievo vs Genoa

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs Juventus

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs SPAL

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs Napoli

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Internazionale

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Hannover 96 vs Eintracht Frankfurt

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen

Ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs Reims

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs Bordeaux

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs Caen

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rennes vs Olympique Marseille

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Monaco vs Olympique Lyonnais

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – ADO Den Haag vs Ajax

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord

10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Willem II vs AZ Alkmaar

German 2. Bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs Hamburger SV

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs MSV Duisburg

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Magdeburg vs Paderborn

Liga MX

1 p.m. – Univision – Pumas UNAM vs León

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Toluca

Ascenso MX

7 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Ciudad Juárez vs Celaya

Scottish Premiership

7:15 a.m. – B/R Live – Hamilton Academical vs Rangers

Belgian First Division A

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Anderlecht vs Club Brugge

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Genk vs Antwerp

A-League

1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United

3 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory