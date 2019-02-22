Manchester United-Liverpool headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Liverpool will be visiting Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday to headline European action. The visitors will reclaim the top place in the Premier League table if they come away with a point or better. Current leaders Manchester City will be facing Chelsea in the EFL Cup final this weekend.
Barcelona will look to extend their gap at the top of the La Liga table on Saturday when they visit Sevilla. Real Madrid will look to pick up three points at Levante on Sunday after falling to Girona a week ago. Second-placed Atletico Madrid is hoping to carry midweek form into their match against Villarreal after defeating Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Borussia Dortmund faces a difficult task in Germany as they host Bayer Leverkusen. Dortmund sits just three points ahead of Bayern Munich and can’t afford to drop any more points in the Bundesliga if they want to be crowned champions come to the end of the season. Second-placed Bayern Munich will be hosting Hertha Berlin.
Paris Saint-Germain will be hosting Nimes on Saturday headlining action in France. Italy’s top match will feature Juventus as they host league bottom-dwellers Bologna on Sunday.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:
Friday
English Premier League
2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Cardiff City vs Watford
2:45 p.m. – NBCSN – West Ham United vs Fulham
La Liga
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Espanyol vs Huesca
Italian Serie A
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milan vs Empoli
German Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart
Ligue 1
1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs Saint-Étienne
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs Lille
German 2. Bundesliga
12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Fürth vs Heidenheim
12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld
Liga MX
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs Cruz Azul
Turkish Super Lig
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Göztepe vs Trabzonspor
Scottish Premiership
2:45 p.m. – B/R Live – Dundee vs Hibernian
Belgian First Division A
2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Gent vs Standard Liège
A-League
3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar
Saturday
English Premier League
7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 a.m. – NBCSN – Newcastle United vs Huddersfield Town
12:30 p.m. – NBC – Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
La Liga
7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Sevilla vs Barcelona
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Deportivo Alavés vs Celta de Vigo
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Athletic Club vs Eibar
Italian Serie A
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs Atalanta
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Frosinone vs Roma
German Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Bayern Munich vs Hertha BSC
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Freiburg vs Augsburg
9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Mainz 05 vs Schalke 04
12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Nürnberg
Ligue 1
11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Paris Saint-Germain vs Nîmes
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Amiens SC vs Nice
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs Angers SCO
English Football League Championship
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United
German 2. Bundesliga
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Köln vs Sandhausen
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs Holstein Kiel
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs Dynamo Dresden
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – St. Pauli vs Ingolstadt
Liga MX
6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Querétaro vs Morelia
8 p.m. – FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Puebla
8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Club América vs Lobos BUAP
10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs Tijuana
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pachuca vs Chivas de Guadalajara
A-League
1:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC
3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City
Sunday
English Premier League
9:05 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Arsenal vs Southampton
9:05 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester United vs Liverpool
carabao Cup
11:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chelsea vs Manchester City
La Liga
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Leganés vs Valencia
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Atlético Madrid vs Villarreal
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Valladolid vs Real Betis
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Levante vs Real Madrid
Italian Serie A
6:30 a.m. – ESPN2 – Sampdoria vs Cagliari
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chievo vs Genoa
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs Juventus
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs SPAL
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs Napoli
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Internazionale
German Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Hannover 96 vs Eintracht Frankfurt
12 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen
Ligue 1
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs Reims
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs Bordeaux
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs Caen
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rennes vs Olympique Marseille
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Monaco vs Olympique Lyonnais
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – ADO Den Haag vs Ajax
8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord
10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Willem II vs AZ Alkmaar
German 2. Bundesliga
7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs Hamburger SV
7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs MSV Duisburg
7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Magdeburg vs Paderborn
Liga MX
1 p.m. – Univision – Pumas UNAM vs León
7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Toluca
Ascenso MX
7 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Ciudad Juárez vs Celaya
Scottish Premiership
7:15 a.m. – B/R Live – Hamilton Academical vs Rangers
Belgian First Division A
8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Anderlecht vs Club Brugge
12 p.m. – B/R Live – Genk vs Antwerp
A-League
1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United
3 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory
