McKennie admits Schalke must have 'no fear' at Man City

Weston McKennie was one of Schalke’s shining stars in their 3-2 UEFA Champions League first leg defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday.

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder put in a strong 77-minute shift for Schalke, frustrating Man City’s midfield while also springing a counter attack which led to one of Schalke’s two penalties. Now knowing his team needs a better performance in Manchester, McKennie admits no fear is needed to complete the job.

“We will go to Manchester with the same attitude as the one with which we approached the first leg, without fear and with self-confidence. It’s important for us to keep our heads up, and we’ll give it our all,” McKennie said.

“We showed we can match a team like Manchester City. We had some good spells of possession, made some chances and put everything into it. But we should have won this game or at least drawn it.”

McKennie led Schalke with 13 won duels and 10 successful headers while also winning one tackle and making one clearance. The 20-year-old at times looked like a seasoned veteran who was not afraid of the amount of talent on the other side of the pitch.

Raheem Sterling’s late finish has Manchester City up a goal returning to the Eithad but the hosts will be missing Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi due to yellow card accumulation. Should Schalke had kept the foot on the gas after their opponents were reduced to 10-men it could’ve meant a different outcome but McKennie knows that’s the way football goes.

“That’s football. We we little unlucky. It was a great free-kick, a great individual goal. The third was unlucky too. Bastian [Oczipka] lost his footing and fell, and Sterling was through on goal,” McKennie said.”

“All of us would have liked to have scored another goal and would have gladly gone 3-1 up. But it just didn’t happen.”

Schalke now turns back to Bundesliga play on Saturday as they travel to Mainz.