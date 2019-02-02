MLS prevents Nashville SC from adding Gutman on loan

MAC Hermann winner Andrew Gutman looked ready to join Nashville SC on loan after signing with Scottish giants Celtic earlier this week.

However, Major League Soccer is preventing the 2020 expansion side from adding Gutman on a season-long loan.

Nashville SC released a statement stating they will not proceed with the loan due to MLS not supporting the move. Celtic agreed to a three-year contract with Gutman on Thursday before eventually announcing the loan deal with Nashville.

Gutman, 22, a left-back for the University of Indiana, had been a member of the Chicago Fire academy but rejected an offer to sign with Chicago after completing his senior collegiate season. Gutman joined North Carolina State and U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team defender Manny Perez, who also signed with Celtic earlier this week.