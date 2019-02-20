MLS Ticker: Acosta signs new deal with Rapids, Timbers to move on from Vargas, and more

Kellyn Acosta is one of the rising midfielders in Major League Soccer and the Colorado Rapids are giving him a new contract.

According to an MLS report, the duo has agreed to a new three-year contract which will see Acosta earn $800,000 per season. Acosta’s contract will be bought down with Targeted Allocation Money and will include option years for 2022 and 2023, according to the report.

Sources: Kellyn Acosta and the Colorado Rapids have agreed to a new three-year contract. Average salary of $800,000 per season. Colorado hold options for 2022 and 2023. Rapids also expected to lock up two other "core players" soon.https://t.co/s6ykzpCy8c — Sam Stejskal (@samstejskal) February 19, 2019

The 23-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder scored two goals and added three assists in 12 matches with Colorado after joining in July via trade. Acosta spent his first five-and-a-half years with FC Dallas, totaling 129 MLS matches up to date.

Acosta has won 23 caps with the USMNT, scoring two goals and adding one assist but was released from the January camp ahead of friendly wins over Panama and Costa Rica.

The midfielder is sure to play a major role for the Rapids in 2019 who begin their season against Portland on March 2nd.

Report: Timbers ending pursuit of Tigres forward Eduardo Vargas

The Portland Timbers have been searching for depth at the striker position this offseason but look ready to end their pursuit of Liga MX’s Eduardo Vargas.

According to ESPN, the Timbers made an $8.5 million offer for the striker but Tigres has a higher valuation of the player. Portland was also linked with Ezequiel Ponce from AS Roma and Julian Quinones also from Tigres.

Vargas, 29, joined Tigres in early 2017 and has tallied 27 goals in 92 appearances in all competitions. He has also spent time with Napoli, QPR, Valencia, and Hoffenheim during his career. Vargas has also won 82 caps for the Chilean National Team, winning two Copa America titles.

Jeremy Ebobisse is the No. 1 striker on the Timbers depth chart after Samuel Armenteros departed following the end of his loan and Fanendo Adi left last summer for FC Cincinnati.

Darlington Nagbe returns to first-team training ahead of CCL

Atlanta United will be with the services of midfielder Darlington Nagbe for their Concacaf Champions League opener on Thursday.

The Five Stripes face off with Costa Rican side Herediano in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie, and Nagbe has been included in Frank De Boer’s 20-man squad. Nagbe arrived a day late to training camp in Southern California which De Boer later called “personal issues”.

Nagbe’s name was also mentioned in a possible trade with the Columbus Crew where Caleb Porter is now in charge. Porter coached Nagbe during their time together with the Portland Timbers.

“They wanted me to focus more on what was going on, and I was happy to do that,” Nagbe said. “They let me come back home and take care of that. I’m looking forward to the season now. [I’m] just gaining the trust of the coaches. Obviously the coaching staff hasn’t seen me as much as last year’s, even though there’s tape and stuff. I’m looking forward to working hard, I’m looking forward to the season, and hopefully getting some games in and gaining their trust back.”

Nagbe made 23 regular season starts in 2018, helping the Five Stripes to an MLS Cup in their second season.

LAFC adds goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega

LAFC added a young goalkeeper to the mix, acquiring Pablo Sisniega from Real Sociedad on Monday.

Sisniega made his debut for Real Sociedad B in 2014 and posted a 12-11-15 record in 38 matches across all competitions. The 23-year-old spent time in the youth ranks of Guadalajara and the Philadelphia Union before his move to Spain.

“Pablo is a young and exciting goalkeeper with a bright future ahead of him,” LAFC GM and EVP of Soccer Operations John Thorrington said. “He will bring valuable experience from his time in Spain and add depth and competition to the group.”

Sisniega will not occupy an international roster spot due and currently holds citizenships in both the U.S. and Germany.