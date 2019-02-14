MLS Ticker: Galaxy interested in Gonzalez, FC Dallas signs Homegrown midfielder, and more

The LA Galaxy are interested in adding a former MLS and current Costa Rican defender to their backline.

According to ESPN, the Galaxy are interested in former Bologna centerback Giancarlo Gonzalez. Gonzalez, 31, has won 76 caps with Los Ticos and played the 2014 MLS season with the Columbus Crew.

In his career, Gonzalez has also seen time with Alajuelense, Valerenga, and Palermo. However should the Galaxy make a move for Gonzalez, they will need to jump up ten spots in the MLS Allocation Order.

Since joining Bologna ahead of the 2017-18 season, Gonzalez has made 35 appearances for the club.

The Galaxy has already signed Uruguayan centerback Diego Polenta this offseason.

FC Dallas signs Homegrown midfielder Edwin Cerrillo

FC Dallas made their 24th Homegrown signing in the club’s history on Thursday.

The club announced they’ve signed midfielder Edwin Cerrillo. Cerrillo, 18, recently committed last year to play Division I soccer at the University of Maryland following high school graduation.

He joined the FC Dallas Academy in 2015 and has made 71 appearances in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy since, scoring 12 goals.

FC Dallas kicks off their 2019 regular season on March 2nd against the New England Revolution.

Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to leg surgery

New Portland Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic is expected to miss the beginning of the MLS regular season.

According to the Oregonian, the offseason acquisition arrived to the U.S. with an injury that requires surgery on his leg, which is expected to keep him out six-to-eight weeks. Ivacic 25, joined from Olimpija Ljubljana and was expected to compete for the No. 1 spot.

The Timbers have also renegotiated Ivacic’s transfer fee which has saved them $200,000, according to the report. Ivacic made 45 appearances for Olimpija in two separate stints with the club, and made one appearance for the Slovenian U-20 Men’s National Team.

Portland opens the season on March 2nd at Colorado.

Report: Galaxy to Julian Araujo to Homegrown deal

The LA Galaxy look to have a promising youngster to their first-team squad ahead of the 2019 MLS season.

According to Goal, the Galaxy have signed U.S. U-20 MNT defender Julian Araujo to a Homegrown deal. The 17-year-old Araujo has featured with the Galaxy in preseason friendlies this year and made a pair of appearances for the Galaxy’s USL affiliate last season.

I’m told the #LAGalaxy have signed Julian Araujo to a first-team contract. The #USMNT U-20 defender is definitely one to watch in 2019 as the Galaxy look to give their young talent more opportunities. #MLS — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) February 13, 2019

Since 2017, Araujo has made a combined 10 appearances between the U.S. U-18 MNT up to the U-20’s.

Should the Galaxy give Araujo a chance with the first-team in MLS play, it will continue a recent trend by the club to give younger players a chance.