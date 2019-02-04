MLS Ticker: NYCFC signs Mitrita, RSL adds Liberian forward, and more

David Villa’s departure left NYCFC with a major hole on the offensive front. On Monday, the Eastern Conference club added a young talent to give Domenec Torrent another option to toss in the mix.

NYCFC announced on Monday they signed Alexandru Mitrita to a Designated Player contract from Romania. Mitrita, 23, joins from Romainian Liga I club Universitaea Craiova where he’s played as a winger, forward, and attacking midfielder.

“I’m very happy to be a part of this team and I’m looking forward to getting started,” Mitrita said. “It is a great joy for me and I will do my best to play at a high level. I want to make everyone who believes in my proud that we were able to achieve this transfer.”

In 2017-18, Mitrita scored 16 goals and registered four assists in 38 matches across all competitions with Universitaea Craiova. He has also spent time with Viitorul Constanta and Pescara during his time in Europe.

With Craiova prior to his move to MLS, Mitrita scored 12 goals and added four assists in 16 league games. He has won six caps with the Romanian national team since making his debut in March 2018.

Real Salt Lake signs forward Sam Johnson to Designated Player contract

Real Salt Lake’s attacking options continued to grow on Monday with the acquisition of Liberian forward Sam Johnson.

Johnson, 25, joined via a Designated Player contract from Norwegian side Valerenga. He will occupy an international roster spot and gives Mike Petke another option in his ever-growing forward list.

In 2017-18, Johnson tallied 11 goals in 21 matches in Norway’s Eliteserien which was good for sixth-most in the league. He also registered his first two goals for the Liberian National Team last year, and has won 11 caps in total.

His most prominent spells in Europe came with Swedish outfits IK Frej and Djurgardens where he scored 34 combined goals in 91 appearances.

“I am happy to welcome Sam to the RSL family. It will be good to get him integrated with the players and staff and up to speed on how we play,” RSL head coach Mike Petke said. “The addition of Sam will provide us with a strong option up front and will certainly create further competition on an already deep roster.”

Greg Vanney: Altidore still a few weeks away from match fitness

Jozy Altidore could very well be playing his final season with Toronto FC in 2019. However, after dealing with knee and ankle problems last season Altidore could miss the beginning of the new campaign as he recovers from surgery.

TFC head coach Greg Vanney gave a report on Altidore from preseason camp in Southern California, stating the striker is still “a few weeks away” from appearing in matches.

“We’re looking to increase our intensity as we get closer to the Champions League.”@WheelerTSN checks in from Vegas with head coach Greg Vanney plus an update on Jozy Altidore#TFCLive | #LVvTOR | #Preseason2019 pic.twitter.com/aF6aAGxT9O — Toronto FC (@torontofc) February 2, 2019

“Probably a few weeks,” Vanney said. “He’s doing his fitness, trying to get himself going fitness-wise. Now it’s just kind of a progression of striking balls, contact, all the things that you have to pass in order to be really match-ready. But he’s working hard and getting himself towards fitness.”

Altidore missed chunks of 2018 and only made 12 starts for the then defending MLS champs. The 29-year-old has scored 45 goals in 88 appearances for TFC since joining in 2015.

TFC recently fell 5-1 to USL side Las Vegas Lights FC in their latest preseason friendly.

Report: Impact to acquire Zachary Brault-Guillard on-loan

The Montreal Impact are reportedly interested in the services of a Canadian National Team player for the 2019 campaign.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Zachary Brault-Guillard will join the Impact on-loan from Olympique Lyon. Brault-Guillard has currently been with the Impact in preseason camp as a trialist.

Officiel : Le prêt de Zach Brault-Guillard devrait être confirmé aujourd'hui. Le fameux détail est réglé. #IMFC — Nicolas A Martineau (@nikmartineauTVA) February 2, 2019

He won his first two caps with the Canadian Men’s National Team in 2018 after playing in the past for the U-20’s. The 20-year-old played in 33 matches for Lyon’s second-team since making his debut for them in 2016.