Novakovich scores fifth of season in Fortuna triumph

A week after being hammered by Dutch giants PSV, Fortuna Sittard rolled past Excelsior to jump into the top half of the Eredivisie table. Among the goals was Andrija Novakovich who iced the 4-1 win at home with a clinical finish in stoppage time.

Novakovich scored his fifth league goal of the season and showed great skill to cap off Fortuna’s seventh win of the campaign.

After being played in nicely by Ahmed El Messaoudi, Novakovich did the rest himself in front of goal. His created just enough space to rifle a left-footed shot into the right corner of the goal.

Now with five goals on the season, Novakovich is tied with three other players for the team lead. Up next for Fortuna Sittard is a trip to Heracles Almelo on Feb. 16th before returning home the following weekend.