SBISoccer.com

Novakovich scores fifth of season in Fortuna triumph

Novakovich scores fifth of season in Fortuna triumph

Americans Abroad

Novakovich scores fifth of season in Fortuna triumph

By 4 hours ago

By: |

A week after being hammered by Dutch giants PSV, Fortuna Sittard rolled past Excelsior to jump into the top half of the Eredivisie table. Among the goals was Andrija Novakovich who iced the 4-1 win at home with a clinical finish in stoppage time.

Novakovich scored his fifth league goal of the season and showed great skill to cap off Fortuna’s seventh win of the campaign.

After being played in nicely by Ahmed El Messaoudi, Novakovich did the rest himself in front of goal. His created just enough space to rifle a left-footed shot into the right corner of the goal.

Now with five goals on the season, Novakovich is tied with three other players for the team lead. Up next for Fortuna Sittard is a trip to Heracles Almelo on Feb. 16th before returning home the following weekend.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home