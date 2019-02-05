Pulisic scores despite German Cup exit for Dortmund

Christian Pulisic had a strong outing for Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday despite the club being eliminated from the German DFB Pokal. Althought he put his side in front at one point, Pulisic could not help his team avoid a Round of 16 exit.

Pulisic scored the second goal in Dortmund’s 4-2 shootout defeat at Signal Iduna Park. The 20-year-old showed great skill in the 105th minute to put Dortmund in front at the time.

After a great solo run, Pulisic then picked up a pass from Paco Alcacer and nutmegged Jiri Pavlenka for his third goal in all competitions this season.

https://streamja.com/5Eog

Despite a quick equalizer from Claudio Pizarro, Dortmund snatched went back in front through Achraf Hakimi’s finish.

Bremen would fight back a third time and eventually knockout Dortmund in the shootout.

The loss was Dortmund’s first since Dec. 18th which snapped a six-match winless streak. Dortmund returns to Bundesliga action on Saturday against Hoffenheim.