Real Madrid-Barcelona headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

The second leg of Real Madrid and Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash headlines action this week. The sides split the goals in the first leg ending in a 1-1 match which gives Los Blancos the advantage heading into the second leg which will take place in Madrid.
Tottenham and Chelsea will be competing in a London derby on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge with both clubs hoping to get back on track after losing last time out. Elsewhere in England, Manchester United will visit Crystal Palace while Manchester City hosts West Ham United.
The final four teams in Coppa Italia are ready to get the semifinals underway with Lazio and Milan opening the round on Tuesday. Fiorentina and Atalanta follow that up with a meeting on Wednesday.
Coupe de France also returns this week with Paris St. Germain kicking off the action with a match against Dijon on Tuesday. Lyon is amongst the remaining teams and will play their match on Wednesday as they host Caen.
The German Bundesliga’s last game of the month will feature RB Leipzig playing host to Hoffenheim
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this week:
Monday
La Liga
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Girona vs Real Sociedad
German Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim
English Football League Championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nottingham Forest vs Derby County
Turkish Super Lig
1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Beşiktaş vs Fenerbahçe
Tuesday
English Premier League
2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Cardiff City vs Everton
2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
3 p.m. – NBCSN – Newcastle United vs Burnley
Coppa Italia
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs Milan
Coupe de France
3:10 p.m. – beIN Sports – PSG vs Dijon
Concacaf Champions League
8 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Houston Dynamo vs Guastatoya
8 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Toronto FC vs Independiente
Copa Libertadores
7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Caracas vs Melgar
Copa MX
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs Puebla
10:15 p.m. – Univision Deportes – América vs Pachuca
10:15 p.m. – FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Alebrijes de Oaxaca
Wednesday
English Premier League
2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth
2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs Fulham
3 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
3 p.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
3 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Liverpool vs Watford
3 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Manchester City vs West Ham United
Copa del Rey
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs Barcelona
Coppa Italia
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Atalanta
German 2. Bundesliga
1:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs Köln
CONCACAF Champions League
8 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – New York Red Bulls vs Atlético Pantoja
Copa Libertadores
5:15 p.m. – beIN Sports –
7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español –
Copa Sudamericana
7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Racing Club vs Corinthians
Copa MX
10:15 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Guadalajara vs Atlético San Luis
Scottish Premiership
2:45 p.m. – B/R Live – Hearts vs Celtic
She Believes Cup
7 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – USA vs Japan
Thursday
Copa del Rey
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Valencia vs Real Betis
CONCACAF Champions League
8 p.m. – Yahoo Sports, Univision Deportes – Atlanta United vs Herediano
10 p.m. – Yahoo Sports, Univision Deportes – Toluca vs Sporting Kansas City
Copa Libertadores
7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Atlético Nacional vs Libertad
Comments