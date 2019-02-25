Real Madrid-Barcelona headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

The second leg of Real Madrid and Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash headlines action this week. The sides split the goals in the first leg ending in a 1-1 match which gives Los Blancos the advantage heading into the second leg which will take place in Madrid.

Tottenham and Chelsea will be competing in a London derby on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge with both clubs hoping to get back on track after losing last time out. Elsewhere in England, Manchester United will visit Crystal Palace while Manchester City hosts West Ham United.

The final four teams in Coppa Italia are ready to get the semifinals underway with Lazio and Milan opening the round on Tuesday. Fiorentina and Atalanta follow that up with a meeting on Wednesday.

Coupe de France also returns this week with Paris St. Germain kicking off the action with a match against Dijon on Tuesday. Lyon is amongst the remaining teams and will play their match on Wednesday as they host Caen.

The German Bundesliga’s last game of the month will feature RB Leipzig playing host to Hoffenheim

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this week:

Monday

La Liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Girona vs Real Sociedad

German Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim

English Football League Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nottingham Forest vs Derby County

Turkish Super Lig

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Beşiktaş vs Fenerbahçe

Tuesday

English Premier League

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Cardiff City vs Everton

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Newcastle United vs Burnley

Coppa Italia

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs Milan

Coupe de France

3:10 p.m. – beIN Sports – PSG vs Dijon

Concacaf Champions League

8 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Houston Dynamo vs Guastatoya

8 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Toronto FC vs Independiente

Copa Libertadores

7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Caracas vs Melgar

Copa MX

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs Puebla

10:15 p.m. – Univision Deportes – América vs Pachuca

10:15 p.m. – FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Alebrijes de Oaxaca

Wednesday

English Premier League

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs Fulham

3 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

3 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Liverpool vs Watford

3 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Manchester City vs West Ham United

Copa del Rey

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Coppa Italia

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Atalanta

German 2. Bundesliga

1:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs Köln

CONCACAF Champions League

8 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – New York Red Bulls vs Atlético Pantoja

Copa Libertadores

Copa Sudamericana

7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Racing Club vs Corinthians

Copa MX

10:15 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Guadalajara vs Atlético San Luis

Scottish Premiership

2:45 p.m. – B/R Live – Hearts vs Celtic

She Believes Cup

7 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – USA vs Japan

Thursday

Copa del Rey

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Valencia vs Real Betis

CONCACAF Champions League

8 p.m. – Yahoo Sports, Univision Deportes – Atlanta United vs Herediano

10 p.m. – Yahoo Sports, Univision Deportes – Toluca vs Sporting Kansas City

Copa Libertadores

7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Atlético Nacional vs Libertad