Red Bulls use TAM to sign Long to multi-year contract

The New York Red Bulls locked up a key piece of their defense for multiple years on Monday.

The club announced it signed Aaron Long to a contract by using targeted allocation money on the 2018 Major League Soccer Defender of the Year.

“We are very excited to complete this signing and solidify Aaron’s future with our club,” said Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. “Aaron has been key to our success as a team the last two seasons, and his personal achievements and recognition speak for themselves.”

“This signing is great news for our club and is also a prime example of our philosophy on player development,” Long said. “Aaron has worked hard over the last three seasons with us, learning and developing into one of the brightest young American defenders. Our entire club is proud to share this moment with Aaron and his family.”

Long worked his way up the Red Bulls franchise ladder at a rapid pace, starting with a successful USL campaign in 2016.

After establishing himself as a starter at center back in 2017, Long stepped his game up further in 2018 and earned a call-up to the U.S. Men’s National Team for the first time.

Long and the Red Bulls open their 2019 season on Wednesday at Atletico Pantoja in the Concacaf Champions League.