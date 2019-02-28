SBISoccer.com

Report: FC Cincinnati in talks with Kenny Saief

Report: FC Cincinnati in talks with Kenny Saief

Featured

Report: FC Cincinnati in talks with Kenny Saief

By 2 hours ago

By: |

FC Cincinnati reportedly is the team closing in on U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Kenny Saief.

According to Goal, FCC General Manager Luke Sassano is in Belgium attempting to finish the deal for Saief’s services. FC Cincinnati also had the chance to sign Dutch midfielder Wesley Snejider but did not have enough allocation money left to do so, according to the report.

Saief has made 34 appearances for Anderlecht in his time there, scoring one goal and registering four assists. He has not started a league match in four months however and reports out of Belgium also have confirmed the midfielder’s possible move away.

After making the switch to the USMNT from Israel, Saief has won four caps after making his debut in 2017.

Should Saief join FC Cincinnati, he will become the latest of talented offseason arrivals ahead of the club’s debut MLS season. FC Cincinnati kicks off their regular season this Saturday against the Seattle Sounders.

, , Featured, Major League Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

1d

LAFC produced one of the most impressive expansion seasons in Major League Soccer history in 2018. Now the pressure is on the second-year side to back up its third-place finish in the Western Conference in (…)

More SBI
Home