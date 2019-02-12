Report: Kekuta Manneh to join FC Cincinnati following trade with Crew

Former Columbus Crew winger Kekuta Manneh looks set to return to Major League Soccer.
According to The Athletic, Manneh is due to sign with expansion side FC Cincinnati after completing a physical on Monday. FCC has agreed to a trade with the Crew for Manneh’s MLS rights, according to the report.
The 24-year-old currently plays for Swiss outfit FC St. Gallen, but it is undetermined whether or not Cincinnati will pay a transfer fee. During his time with Switzerland, Manneh made only seven appearances for the club while registering one assist.
Columbus maintained Manneh’s MLS rights after agreeing to a deal with the winger following the 2017 season. In his lone season with the Crew, Manneh scored four goals and added three assists in 24 matches.
Manneh’s longest spell came with the Vancouver Whitecaps from 2013-17 where he scored 22 goals in 101 appearances with the team.
Born in Gambia, Manneh was called into the USMNT’s camp last March but has yet to win a cap.
Still a fairly young player, so if he’s matured and is dedicated this could be the best thing for his career. Cinci has built a decent squad and look to have a solid defense. Where they looked thin/lacking was on the attacking side, so picking up a versatile attacker like Mannah is a good choice.
YYYYYEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSS……oh my goodness YES!!!!! I’ve been keeping up with FC St. Gallen and always wondered about his lack of play time or lack of service when he is on the field. This is amazing news
Probably the same reason he only played 8 minutes last season with Pachuca. 17 months without a goal is a long time in the life of an attacking player.
DC should have signed this guy as we only have 1 forward.
Why no news on Nagbe requesting a trade to the Crew from Atlanta?
I’ve seen nothing about Nagbe wanting out of Atl anywhere.
He was absent from training when the team was in California and did not play in friendlies and the team was not saying why and Nagbe was turning down interviews as to why. Dirty South Soccer reported the reason was he wants to be traded to the Crew to reunite with Porter. MLS Extra Time Radio spent a good five or six minutes on the possibility.
