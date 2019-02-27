Report: Kenny Saief considering move to MLS

Another U.S. Men’s National Team playmaker could be on his way to Major League Soccer.

According to Goal, Kenny Saief is “lining up a move” to an unnamed MLS club. The 25-year-old midfielder has struggled for consistent playing time with Belgian outfit Anderlecht and currently is not on the MLS Allocation list.

I’m told #USMNT midfielder Kenny Saief is lining up a move to #MLS . He’s currently at Anderlecht and is NOT on the MLS Allocation list. The 25-year-old left winger/playmaker would be a big pickup for a team needing attacking punch in midfield. — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) February 27, 2019

Saief has made 34 appearances for Anderlecht in his time there, scoring one goal and registering four assists. He has not started a league match in four months however and reports out of Belgium also have confirmed the midfielder’s possible move away.

Saief has also amassed 110 appearances with Belgian outfit Gent during 2014-18, scoring 15 goals and adding nine assists while winning one league title.

After making the switch to the USMNT from Israel, Saief has won four caps after making his debut in 2017.

Anderlecht are currently sixth in the Belgian Pro League and next face Lokeren on Sunday in domestic play.