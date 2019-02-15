Report: Nani close to joining Orlando City

Orlando City is reportedly close to adding another playmaker to its roster.

The Lions are in the final stages of talks with Portuguese winger Nani, who is currently playing for Sporting CP, according to The Athletic.

If he joins Orlando, the 32-year-old would be a designated player, which means the club would have to buy down the contract of either Sacha Kljestan or Josue Colman with targeted allocation money.

Since he left Manchester United in 2015, Nani’s bounced around in a few different European leagues.

In addition to his most-recent stint at Sporting, Nani featured for Fenerbahce, Valencia and Lazio in the last few years.

On the international stage, Nani’s made 112 appearances for Portugal, but he missed out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup squad.