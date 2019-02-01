Report: Sporting KC interested in signing Zelalem

SBISoccer.com

Gedion Zelalem has yet to make his senior debut for Arsenal, and he might not make an appearance for the Gunners if reported interest from Sporting Kansas City turns into a deal.

According to the Washington Post, Sporting KC is interested in signing the former U.S. U-20 and U-23 Men’s National Team midfielder. Zelalem, 22, has recently appeared for Arsenal’s reserve teams, but has had to deal with injuries along the way.

After originally representing Germany’s U-15 through U-17 teams, Zelalem switched his allegiance to the U.S. where he won 15 caps between the U-20 and U-23 teams. He has yet to win a cap with the USMNT.

Although SKC is interested in Zelalem’s services, nothing is official yet.

Zelalem had loan spells at Rangers and VVV Venlo, winning league titles each time. Between his time in Scotland and the Netherlands, Zelalem scored one goal in 30 combined appearances.

Sporting KC kicks off play in the Concacaf Champions League on Feb. 21st against Liga MX outfit, Toluca.

  • bizzy

    “Come back home kid…we develop our own”. As a Nation we shouldn’t allow talent to fall through the cracks…..

  • Gary Page

    When I saw him play for our youth teams he has not impressed me much. He has some skills, but I thought he was lacking intensity and his injury history is a big red flag. If he wants to play decent first division, MLS may be the best place for him.

