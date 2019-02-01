Report: Toronto FC acquires Terrence Boyd

Toronto FC may have let Sebastian Giovinco walk but they did add a former U.S. Men’s National Team striker to the mix.

According to the Washington Post, TFC has finalized the transfer of Terrence Boyd from 2. Bundesliga club Darmstadt. The 27-year-old has not been signed to a Designated Player contract but will join fellow American striker Jozy Altidore in Greg Vanney’s attacking front.

Getting word Toronto FC has acquired @TBoyd91 from Darmstadt in German second flight. Awaiting additional details or any official word. #tfc #mls — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 31, 2019

Boyd, 27, most recently scored five goals in 44 appearances with Darmstadt while also dealing with a torn ACL during his time there. He began his professional career with Hertha Berlin II in 2009, and has also spent time with Borussia Dortmund II, Rapid Wien, and RB Leipzig.

His most prominent spell came with Rapid Wien between 2012-2014 where he tallied 37 goals and 11 assists in 80 appearances.

Boyd has won 13 caps with the USMNT but last represented the team in 2013.

Toronto FC opens their season in the Concacaf Champions League on Feb. 19th against Independiente.