Report: Toronto FC acquires Terrence Boyd

Toronto FC may have let Sebastian Giovinco walk but they did add a former U.S. Men’s National Team striker to the mix.
According to the Washington Post, TFC has finalized the transfer of Terrence Boyd from 2. Bundesliga club Darmstadt. The 27-year-old has not been signed to a Designated Player contract but will join fellow American striker Jozy Altidore in Greg Vanney’s attacking front.
Boyd, 27, most recently scored five goals in 44 appearances with Darmstadt while also dealing with a torn ACL during his time there. He began his professional career with Hertha Berlin II in 2009, and has also spent time with Borussia Dortmund II, Rapid Wien, and RB Leipzig.
His most prominent spell came with Rapid Wien between 2012-2014 where he tallied 37 goals and 11 assists in 80 appearances.
Boyd has won 13 caps with the USMNT but last represented the team in 2013.
Toronto FC opens their season in the Concacaf Champions League on Feb. 19th against Independiente.
Wasn’t he brought into and made a late cameo for the US in 2015 when I believe he was still at RB Leipzig
10/16 against New Zealand he came in as a sub
Curious move as he and Altidore are both target forwards. Hopefully they will have an adequate replacement for Giovinco as he drew so many defenders with his dribbling/passing which gave Altidore good room to find openings.
It’s going to be good to see if he is REALLY a good striker that was just on the wrong side of opportunity in Germany. MLS has a way of revealing talent in players coming from other leagues, both in a positive and negative way…..😏
Maybe Boyd / Altidore can develop into something exciting
