Report: Whitecaps finalizing deal to sign Fredy Montero

A familiar face looks to be on his way back to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

After seeing his contract terminated by Sporting Lisbon, Fredy Montero is reportedly nearing a move back to Canada. The 31-year-old played with the Whitecaps on-loan in 2017, scoring 13 goals and adding six assists in 33 matches.

No surprise here: Sources tell me the Vancouver Whitecaps and Fredy Montero are finalizing a contract. Told it'll be two years. Not yet clear if he'll be a Designated Player or able to be bought down with Targeted Allocation Money. https://t.co/0LbiFL1M7R — Sam Stejskal (@samstejskal) February 15, 2019

Montero departed the Whitecaps following the season for a third spell with Sporting, where he scored three goals in 20 appearances. It is unsure whether or not Montero will be signed as a Designated Player or see his contract bought down with Targeted Allocation Money, according to the report.

The former Colombian Men’s National Team striker is familiar to MLS fans after scoring 47 goals in 119 appearances with the Seattle Sounders from 2009-2014.

Vancouver definitely needs the experience at forward with Theo Bair and Joaquin Ardaiz as the lone forwards on the roster.