SBISoccer.com

Robinson available for Wigan after three month absence

Robinson available for Wigan after three month absence

Americans Abroad

Robinson available for Wigan after three month absence

By 1 hour ago

By: |

After spending three months recovering from an ankle injury, Antonee Robinson is available for selection for Wigan Athletic.

The 21-year-old left back will hope to get back into the Latics squad for their EFL Championship match on Saturday against Rotherham United. Robinson underwent a successful surgery back in November which also kept him out of a pair of USMNT friendlies against England and Italy respectively.

Wigan boss Paul Cook confirmed Robinson’s availability for Saturday’s match after appearing in a behind closed doors friendly on Wednesday against Fleetwood Town.

Should they win, it will make it back-to-back victories for Wigan who are currently 19th in the 24-team league.

Robinson has made 15 appearances for Wigan this season after joining on-loan from Everton.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

1 comment
  • Goalkeeper72

    With all of the questions surrounding our left back position why are we not trying to lure Jeremy Toljan to the USMNT? Just loaned from Dortmund to Celtic. Would be the answer for us.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home