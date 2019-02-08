Robinson available for Wigan after three month absence

After spending three months recovering from an ankle injury, Antonee Robinson is available for selection for Wigan Athletic.
The 21-year-old left back will hope to get back into the Latics squad for their EFL Championship match on Saturday against Rotherham United. Robinson underwent a successful surgery back in November which also kept him out of a pair of USMNT friendlies against England and Italy respectively.
Wigan boss Paul Cook confirmed Robinson’s availability for Saturday’s match after appearing in a behind closed doors friendly on Wednesday against Fleetwood Town.
Should they win, it will make it back-to-back victories for Wigan who are currently 19th in the 24-team league.
Robinson has made 15 appearances for Wigan this season after joining on-loan from Everton.
With all of the questions surrounding our left back position why are we not trying to lure Jeremy Toljan to the USMNT? Just loaned from Dortmund to Celtic. Would be the answer for us.
