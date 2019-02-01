Robinson returns to training for Wigan

Antonee Robinson’s lengthy spell on the sidelines looks to be coming to an end.

The U.S. Men’s National Team left back returned to training this week for Wigan Athletic, but will not be available for the Latics league clash against QPR on Saturday.

Robinson had been sidelined since November due to an ankle injury suffered in USMNT camp. The 21-year-old has made 15 appearances for Wigan since arriving on loan in August from Everton.

Due to his ankle injury, Robinson missed out on November friendlies against England and Italy.

He has won six caps for the USMNT and will aim to be a part of Gregg Berhalter’s plans in 2019.

Wigan currently is 20th in the 24-team EFL Championship, totaling 29 points through 29 matches so far.