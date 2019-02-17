Rubio Rubin nets first Dorados goals despite home loss

Rubio Rubin was a lone bright spot for Dorados de Sinaloa on Saturday despite his side being handed a heavy defeat at home.

The Club Tijuana loanee scored his first goals of the campaign, netting a brace in a 6-3 defeat to Atlante.

Rubin opened things in the 15th minute, picking up a pass and finding the bottom-right corner. It was his first goal since joining Dorados on loan from the Liga MX side.

After seeing their lead evaporate to a two-goal deficit, Dorados pulled a goal back early in the second-half with Rubin showing great skill from a tight angle.

His right-footed chip into the bottom-left corner made it 3-2 before Atlante extended their lead twice more in the half. Dorados would make things interesting but Atlante would run out winners.

For Rubin, his two-goal performance will surely do wonders for his confidence despite the club sitting bottom of the Ascenso table.

Dorados’ fourth defeat of the season sees them in 15th place and needing plenty of good performances to turn things around immediately.

Rubin and Co. are next in action on Feb. 20th in Copa MX play against Queretaro.