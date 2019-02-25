SBI 2019 MLS Season Preview: Minnesota United

Minnesota United’s first two seasons in Major League Soccer did not go as planned and the club will hope the third time is the charm for a step in the right direction.

The hopes for the team in 2019 will be to use the positives from their debut seasons and improve up the table. Defense will be key for the Loons who allowed 71 goals in 34 matches last season, tied for the second-most in MLS. Veterans Ike Opara and Osvaldo Alonso were added in the offseason and should be two vital pieces for the Loons. The pair are both in their later years of their careers but have valuable experience and will help anchor the backline and midfield respectively.

Francisco Calvo, Brent Kallman, Eric Miller, and Michael Boxall will also work in the backline for playing time and all are familiar with Heath’s style of play. Romain Metanire was also acquired from Ligue 1 this offseason and is a versatile wingback who could also see time in 2019.

Alonso will be the aggressive piece of the midfield for Minnesota, after moving over from Seattle. Jan Gregus joined from FC Kobenhaven as a Designated Player and gives Heath a strong option to help creative offensive opportunities. Miguel Ibarra shined in 2018, recording seven goals and adding seven assists while Kevin Molino will try to bounce back from an ACL injury that kept him out all but two matches last season.

“We have nowhere near the same competition we’ve had,” Heath told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “I’ve noticed it more the first team against the second team. The quality of the second group is absolutely miles better than we’ve had in the past. There’s not an awful lot of difference between the first and second team now, which we’ve never had.”

Star forward Darwin Quintero will be the main forward after recording double-digit goals (11) and assists (12) last season. At 31, Quintero still proved he can be productive and after Christian Ramirez’s move to LAFC, the Colombian was relied on even more. Abu Danladi and Angelo Rodriguez are also expected to see time this season, while Mason Toye is the odd man out.

The Loons recorded winless streaks of three matches or more at four separate occasions in 2018 and that will need to change for any improvement up the table. Clean sheets will be huge for Minnesota in a highly-talented West, but also being able to score multiple goals a game would not hurt their chances either.

Here’s a closer look at Minnesota United heading into 2019:

MINNESOTA UNITED SEASON PREVIEW

2018 FINISH: 10th place in West (11-20-3, 36 points)

KEY ACQUISITIONS: Osvaldo Alonso, Ike Opara, Jan Gregus, Vito Mannone, Romain Metanire, Dayne St. Clair, Chase Gasper, Hassani Dotson, Kevin Rodriguez, Mitchell Osmond

KEY LOSSES: Johan Venegas, Alex Kapp, Frantz Pangop, Bertrand Owundi Eko’o, Collen Warner, Jerome Thiesson, Fernando Bob, Ibson, Matt Lampson, Marc Burch.

NEWCOMER TO WATCH: Jan Gregus

Gregus is a talented midfielder who loves to be on the ball and joins Minnesota as a Designated Player. At 28-years-old, Gregus adds quality to the Loons midfield and has experience playing in Europe with Banik Ostrava and FC Copenhagen. He will add another weapon for Adrian Heath in midfield and should help take the pressure off players like Kevin Molino, Darwin Quintero, and Miguel Ibarra.

PRESSURE IS ON: Kevin Molino

After suffering a serious knee injury in 2018, Molino will look to rebound in a big way for Minnesota. His role for the club will be important as he tries to get back to his past form and contribute goals and assists. If Molino cannot get healthy or find the stats that made him a dangerous winger, he could see himself on the way out of Minnesota.

OUTLOOK:

Minnesota United has talent on its roster but they need to come out of the gates early. Last season, the Loons lost five of their opening seven matches which put Heath under some pressure heading into the summer months.

Four straight road matches to begin the season due to Allianz Field’s construction means the odds will be against the Loons early this season as well. The job for Heath is to get the best of his players but to also not demand too much from them right away.

Adding players like Opara and Alonso will pay off not only on the field but also in the locker room. Both are proven veterans who can help get the younger players up to speed but also be vocal leaders in big matches. The Loons spent big money to get this duo and will need them to produce early for quick momentum.

Another issue in 2018 was the Loons lack of consistent goalkeeper play. Bobby Shuttleworth returns and most likely will get the starting nod to begin the season, but Vito Mannone will fight for minutes after being added on-loan from EFL side Reading. Dayne St. Clair is an option for the future after being drafted in the first round of this past January’s MLS SuperDraft.

With players like Molino and Ethan Finlay returning from long-term injuries, Heath now has depth in midfield and could come up with different ideas to go with. Expect Molino to return on the wing, as the Loons desperately missed his pace and creativity a season ago.

Rasmus Schuller is also a physical midfielder who should get the nod next to Alonso in midfield. The duo will provide coverage for the backline while also allowing playmakers like Ibarra, Gregus, and Molino to do the skillful work with Quintero.

If results don’t come early for the Loons then a coaching change could be on the way before the summer months. The team has to get better in all aspects and at least aim for a fight for the playoff places.