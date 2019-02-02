SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Sebastian Lletget

Almost two years after suffering a major injury at Avaya Stadium, Sebastian Lletget came on for the U.S. Men’s National Team on Saturday and scored the game-winning goal in the 2-0 win over Costa Rica.

The LA Galaxy midfielder provided an extra bit of pace the USMNT was in search of for most of the game, and he latched on to a beautiful cross sent in by Jonathan Lewis in the 80th minute.

Lletget was one of a few players who added energy to the field after a sluggish first half in which Gregg Berhalter’s men packed little punch in the final third.

The 80th-minute goal from the 26-year-old came at the site of his only other international goal, which was scored on March 24, 2017 against Honduras before he suffered a Lisfranc injury.

In addition to scoring, Lletget sprung Paul Arriola with a terrific through ball in the 88th minute to seal the victory.

Arriola was deserving of honorable mention, as was Nick Lima, who impressed once again at right back.

What did you think of Lletget’s performance? Could you see him returning to the USMNT fold in March? Are there any other players deserving of honorable mention? Let us know in the comments section below.