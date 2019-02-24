Sunday Ticker: Kepa disregards Sarri's decision in final, Mourinho eyeing summer return, and more

Maurizio Sarri suffered his first cup final loss with Chelsea after the Blues fell 4-3 in a penalty shootout of the EFL Cup at Wembley Stadium.

Prior to the start of the shootout, Sarri planned on substituting off goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga but the Spaniard disregarded his boss’ wishes and remained on the pitch.

Sarri was livid on the sidelines after his keeper remained on the pitch but admitted after the match that it was a misunderstanding. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho eyes a return to coaching in June after being sacked by Manchester United earlier this season. (REPORT)

Leicester City sacked manager Claude Puel after the club failed to win in their last seven matches. (REPORT)

Liverpool dropped points on Sunday after being held to a scoreless draw at Manchester United. (REPORT)

Gareth Bale scored to help Real Madrid down Levante 2-1 away from home, cutting Los Blancos deficit to nine points of first place. (REPORT)

Arsenal jumped back into the top four with a 2-0 home success over Southampton. (REPORT)

Current Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers played down a return to the Premier League after being linked to Leicester City. (REPORT)

Pep Guardiola admitted Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho are both out for weeks after suffering injuries in Sunday’s EFL Cup. (REPORT)

Alvaro Morata is relieved to end his recent goal drought after scoring in Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Villarreal. (REPORT)

