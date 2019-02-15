This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Barcelona will look to pick up three points over Real Valladolid on Saturday as Real Madrid continue to hunt for the La Liga crown. Los Blancos will face Girona on Sunday hoping to keep the pressure on Barcelona who has not won any of their last three matches.
Bayern München has a chance to move to within two points of current Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund with a win on Friday against Augsburg. Bayern has lost just one match in all competitions since their defeat to Dortmund in November.
The English FA Cup returns with a handful of Premier League clubs set to compete. Manchester City will visit Newport County while Wolverhampton Wanderers also play the visiting role as they face Bristol City.
Juventus hosts Frosinone headlining Italian action with the former hoping to remain unbeaten in league play. Monaco will have a chance to move out of Ligue 1’s relegation zone with a win over Nantes.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:
Friday
English FA Cup
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs Watford
La Liga
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Eibar vs Getafe
Italian Serie A
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Juventus vs Frosinone
German Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Augsburg vs Bayern München
Ligue 1
1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nîmes vs Dijon
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs Guingamp
German 2. Bundesliga
12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs Darmstadt 98
12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Paderborn vs Köln
Liga MX
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs Monterrey
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs Pachuca
10 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Tijuana vs Veracruz
Turkish Super Lig
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Yeni Malatyaspor vs Beşiktaş
Belgian First Division A
2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Standard Liège vs Lokeren
A-League
1:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory
3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City
English Football League One
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley
Saturday
English FA Cup
7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Derby County
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – AFC Wimbledon vs Millwall
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Newport County vs Manchester City
La Liga
7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Celta de Vigo vs Levante
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Rayo Vallecano vs Atlético Madrid
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Sociedad vs Leganés
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs Real Valladolid
Italian Serie A
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Parma
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Milan
German Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Schalke 04 vs Freiburg
9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hoffenheim vs Hannover 96
9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Wolfsburg vs Mainz 05
12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Hertha BSC vs Werder Bremen
Ligue 1
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs Amiens SC
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers SCO vs Nice
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Monaco vs Nantes
Eredivisie
1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Heerenveen vs PSV
English Football League Championship
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Aston Villa vs West Bromwich Albion
German 2. Bundesliga
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs Union Berlin
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Ingolstadt vs Bochum
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – St. Pauli vs Erzgebirge Aue
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs Hamburger SV
Liga MX
6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Tigres UANL vs Necaxa
8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – León vs Toluca
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Guadalajara vs Atlas
Ascesno MX
10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Dorados vs Atlante
Turkish Super Lig
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Fenerbahçe vs Konyaspor
A-League
1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners
3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers
6 a.m. – ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar
Sunday
English FA Cup
8 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 a.m. – ESPN+ – Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace
11 a.m. – ESPN+ – Swansea City vs Brentford
La Liga
6 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs Girona
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Valencia vs Espanyol
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Villarreal vs Sevilla
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Real Betis vs Deportivo Alavés
Italian Serie A
6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs Fiorentina
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs Chievo
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs Lazio
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Empoli vs Sassuolo
12:00 p.m. – ESPN+ – Internazionale vs Sampdoria
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs Torino
German Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia M’gladbach
12 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
Ligue 1
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs Toulouse
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs Strasbourg
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs Montpellier
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Reims vs Rennes
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Saint-Étienne vs PSG
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs NAC Breda
8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Groningen vs Feyenoord
10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – De Graafschap vs Utrecht
English Football League Championship
8 a.m. – ESPN+ – Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough
German 2. Bundesliga
7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs Greuther Fürth
7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs Magdeburg
7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs Jahn Regensburg
Liga MX
1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs América
5 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Lobos BUAP vs Querétaro
Turkish Super Lig
8 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Kasımpaşa vs Galatasaray
Scottish Premiership
7:15 a.m. – B/R Live – Motherwell vs Hearts
11 a.m. – B/R Live – Kilmarnock vs Celtic
Belgian First Division A
8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Club Brugge vs Genk
12 p.m. – B/R Live – Antwerp vs Anderlecht
A-League
