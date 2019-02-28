Thursday Ticker: Fulham sacks Ranieri, Ramos handed two-match European ban, and more

Fulham FC are showing zero signs of life in the relegation zone of the English Premier League. That trend continued with a 2-0 loss to Southampton on Wednesday which saw Claudio Ranieri lose his job the following day.

The club sacked Ranieri on Thursday after the Italian spent three months at the helm. Scott Parker will serve as caretaker manager after Ranieri’s firing. (REPORT)

Sergio Ramos has been given a two-match ban in European competition for his “deliberate booking” against Ajax. (REPORT)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains the sole candidate for the Manchester United managerial position. (REPORT)

The English FA will take no action against Tottenham’s Harry Kane for his confrontation with Cesar Azpilicueta. (REPORT)

Barcelona gave defender Jordi Alba a new contract through 2024. (REPORT)

The Brazilian National Team announced their roster for March friendlies against Panama and the Czech Republic. (REPORT)

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling admits he felt more pressure in the 2013-14 EPL title race with Liverpool. (REPORT)

Mauro Icardi’s future is of no interest to Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti as several European clubs remain interested in the forward. (REPORT)

Manchester United have been fined over fan trouble in their Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain. (REPORT)

Carlo Ancelotti is backing his side to end Juventus domestic dominance sooner rather than later. (REPORT)

Wednesday Rewind

