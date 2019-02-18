UEFA Champions League headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

The UEFA Champions League is taking place this week and Liverpool’s date with Bayern Munich headlines the action. Elsewhere in the competition, Barcelona will visit Olympique Lyonnais, Manchester City travels to Schalke, and Atletico Madrid hosts Juventus.
Manchester United will be visiting Stamford Bridge on Monday for a meeting with Chelsea in the FA Cup. United difference makers Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard will both be absent due to injuries sustained in their loss to PSG.
Chelsea will also be in action on Thursday as they return to UEFA Europa League play for their meeting with Malmo. Arsenal is also in the competition and will be tasked with overcoming the 1-0 aggregate score against BATE Borisov.
German Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund will have the chance to reclaim a five-point lead over Bayern Munich as Dortmund visit Nürnberg on Monday.
PSG are the main talking point in France’ Ligue 1 action as they host Montpellier on Wednesday while Italy’s lone match of the week features Roma and Bologna.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams Monday-Thursday:
Monday
English FA Cup
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chelsea vs Manchester United
La Liga
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Huesca vs Athletic Club
German Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Nürnberg vs Borussia Dortmund
Italian Serie A
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Roma vs Bologna
Tuesday
UEFA Champions League
3 p.m. – Univision Deportes, B/R Live – Olympique Lyonnais vs Barcelona
3 p.m. – TNT – Liverpool vs Bayern München
CONCACAF Champions League
8 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Deportivo Saprissa vs Tigres UANL
8 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Independiente vs Toronto FC
10 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Guastatoya vs Houston Dynamo
Copa Libertadores
7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Melgar vs Caracas
Copa MX
8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs Atlético San Luis
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs Alebrijes de Oaxaca
10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Veracruz vs Mineros de Zacatecas
10 p.m. – FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Pachuca
UEFA Youth League
10 a.m. – B/R Live – Hertha BSC U19 vs PSG U19
12 p.m. – B/R Live – Chelsea U19 vs Monaco U19
Wednesday
UEFA Champions League
3 p.m. – Univision Deportes, B/R Live – Schalke 04 vs Manchester City
3 p.m. – TNT – Atlético Madrid vs Juventus
UEFA Europa League
12 p.m. – Univision Deportes, B/R Live – Sevilla vs Lazio
Ligue 1
1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs Guingamp
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – PSG vs Montpellier
CONCACAF Champions League
8 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Marathón vs Santos Laguna
8 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Atlético Pantoja vs New York Red Bulls
10 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Alianza vs Monterrey
Copa Libertadores
5:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Talleres Córdoba vs Palestino
Copa Sudamericana
7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Defensa y Justicia vs Botafogo
Copa MX
8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Juárez vs Puebla
10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Dorados vs Querétaro
UEFA Youth League
8 a.m. – B/R Live – Midtjylland U19 vs Roma U19
10 a.m. – B/R Live – Montpellier U19 vs Benfica U19
Thursday
UEFA Europa League
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Zenit vs Fenerbahçe
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Arsenal vs BATE
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Dinamo Zagreb vs Viktoria Plzeň
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Salzburg vs Club Brugge
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Napoli vs Zürich
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Shakhtar Donetsk
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Valencia vs Celtic
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Villarreal vs Sporting CP
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Internazionale vs Rapid Wien
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Genk vs Slavia Praha
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Bayer Leverkusen vs Krasnodar
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Real Betis vs Rennes
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Dynamo Kyiv vs Olympiakos Piraeus
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Benfica vs Galatasaray
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Chelsea vs Malmö FF
CONCACAF Champions League
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes, Yahoo Sports – Sporting Kansas City vs Toluca
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes, Yahoo Sports – Herediano vs Atlanta United
Copa Sudamericana
5:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Liverpool vs Bahia
7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Once Caldas vs Deportivo Santaní
