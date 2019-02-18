UEFA Champions League headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

The UEFA Champions League is taking place this week and Liverpool’s date with Bayern Munich headlines the action. Elsewhere in the competition, Barcelona will visit Olympique Lyonnais, Manchester City travels to Schalke, and Atletico Madrid hosts Juventus.

Manchester United will be visiting Stamford Bridge on Monday for a meeting with Chelsea in the FA Cup. United difference makers Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard will both be absent due to injuries sustained in their loss to PSG.

Chelsea will also be in action on Thursday as they return to UEFA Europa League play for their meeting with Malmo. Arsenal is also in the competition and will be tasked with overcoming the 1-0 aggregate score against BATE Borisov.

German Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund will have the chance to reclaim a five-point lead over Bayern Munich as Dortmund visit Nürnberg on Monday.

PSG are the main talking point in France’ Ligue 1 action as they host Montpellier on Wednesday while Italy’s lone match of the week features Roma and Bologna.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams Monday-Thursday:

Monday

English FA Cup

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chelsea vs Manchester United

La Liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Huesca vs Athletic Club

German Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Nürnberg vs Borussia Dortmund

Italian Serie A

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Roma vs Bologna

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. – Univision Deportes, B/R Live – Olympique Lyonnais vs Barcelona

3 p.m. – TNT – Liverpool vs Bayern München

CONCACAF Champions League

8 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Deportivo Saprissa vs Tigres UANL

8 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Independiente vs Toronto FC

10 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Guastatoya vs Houston Dynamo

Copa Libertadores

7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Melgar vs Caracas

Copa MX

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs Atlético San Luis

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs Alebrijes de Oaxaca

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Veracruz vs Mineros de Zacatecas

10 p.m. – FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Pachuca

UEFA Youth League

10 a.m. – B/R Live – Hertha BSC U19 vs PSG U19

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Chelsea U19 vs Monaco U19

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. – Univision Deportes, B/R Live – Schalke 04 vs Manchester City

3 p.m. – TNT – Atlético Madrid vs Juventus

UEFA Europa League

12 p.m. – Univision Deportes, B/R Live – Sevilla vs Lazio

Ligue 1

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs Guingamp

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – PSG vs Montpellier

CONCACAF Champions League

8 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Marathón vs Santos Laguna

8 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Atlético Pantoja vs New York Red Bulls

10 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Alianza vs Monterrey

Copa Libertadores

5:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Talleres Córdoba vs Palestino

Copa Sudamericana

7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Defensa y Justicia vs Botafogo

Copa MX

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Juárez vs Puebla

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Dorados vs Querétaro

UEFA Youth League

8 a.m. – B/R Live – Midtjylland U19 vs Roma U19

10 a.m. – B/R Live – Montpellier U19 vs Benfica U19

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Zenit vs Fenerbahçe

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Arsenal vs BATE

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Dinamo Zagreb vs Viktoria Plzeň

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Salzburg vs Club Brugge

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Napoli vs Zürich

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Shakhtar Donetsk

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Valencia vs Celtic

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Villarreal vs Sporting CP

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Internazionale vs Rapid Wien

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Genk vs Slavia Praha

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Bayer Leverkusen vs Krasnodar

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Real Betis vs Rennes

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Dynamo Kyiv vs Olympiakos Piraeus

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Benfica vs Galatasaray

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Chelsea vs Malmö FF

CONCACAF Champions League

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes, Yahoo Sports – Sporting Kansas City vs Toluca

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes, Yahoo Sports – Herediano vs Atlanta United

Copa Sudamericana

5:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Liverpool vs Bahia

7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Once Caldas vs Deportivo Santaní