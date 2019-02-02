USMNT to face Ecuador in Orlando this March

The U.S. Men’s National Team will face a second Conmebol side this March as they continue development under new head coach, Gregg Berhalter.

Orlando will be the host of the USMNT’s first friendly in the March international window when they face Ecuador at Orlando City Stadium on March 21st. The match will come five days before Berhlater’s squad closes out a pair or friendlies against Chile in Houston on the 26th.

Next stop: Orlando!#USMNT will face 🇪🇨 in its first 2019 game with the full player pool available. — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) February 2, 2019

Ecuador currently sits 57th in the FIFA international rankings with New England’s Cristian Penilla and Minnesota’s Romario Ibarra among the MLS representatives who could be brought in for the friendly.

March will be the first meeting between the two teams since a 2-1 USMNT Copa America win over Los Armarillos at CenturyLink Field in June 2016. Since 2011, the USMNT are 2-1-1 against Ecuador and will be eager to continue their recent success over their opponents.

First though, Berhlater and Co. will take on Costa Rica in San Jose on Saturday in their final match of the January international window.