Wednesday Ticker: Nantes demand Sala fee from Cardiff, Salah suffers abuse at West Ham, and more

Cardiff City agreed to a £15 million fee for Nantes forward Emiliano Sala prior to the closure of the January Transfer Window. Sala’s disappearance on Jan. 21st caused a major shock in the footballing world and Cardiff has yet to pay Ligue 1 side Nantes.

Nantes has begun legal action against the Premier League side requesting an initial payment of £5 million is transferred immediately. (REPORT)

West Ham United and Metropolitan Police are investigating a video of alleged anti-Muslim abuse towards Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah at Monday’s league match. (REPORT)

Oldham Athletic will learn on Thursday if they can appoint former Manchester United legend Paul Scholes as manager. (REPORT)

Napoli has postponed Marek Hamsik’s move to China due to concerns over the transfer fee. (REPORT)

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira believes his club deserves to be playing in the UEFA Champions League. (REPORT)

Ashley Young is set to sign a new deal with Manchester United. (REPORT)

After being loaned to AC Milan, Tiemoue Bakayoko looks seen to join the Serie A side on a permanent move. (REPORT)

James Rodriguez’s father backs a move for his son to join Serie A side Juventus this summer from Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remained on the sidelines on Wednesday, continuing to grow concerns for his availability against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. (REPORT)

Tuesday Rewind

Christian Pulisic ended a lengthy goalless drought but it didn’t help Borussia Dortmund escape elimination in the German Cup. (READ)

The Philadelphia Union are reportedly in final talks with Mexican midfielder Marco Fabian. (READ)

Alphonso Davies has been added to Bayern Munich’s roster for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. (READ)

Lionel Messi was cleared for Barcelona’s Copa Del Rey El Clasico while Marcus Rashford is nearing a new deal with Manchester United. (READ)

Atlanta United added Paul Pogba’s brother Florentin while PRO and the PSRA agreed to a new bargaining agreement. (READ)

Terrence Boyd became the latest to join MLS, signing a deal with Toronto FC. (READ)