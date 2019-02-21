Wednesday UCL Rewind: Atletico tops Juventus, Man City scores late winner against Schalke

Two of Europe’s top clubs clashed on Wednesday as Juventus paid Atletico Madrid a visit for the first leg of their UCL Round-of-16 matchup.

The hosts left the match with a two-goal advantage heading into the second leg thanks to a pair of late goals from Uruguayan center back duo Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez.

Alvaro Morata thought he found the goal that broke the deadlock in the 70th minute as he nodded home a perfect Filipe Luis cross. The goal was overturned thanks to a VAR call. Unfortunately for Juventus, the decision didn’t spark the players to find a goal of their own.

Atletico Madrid scored just eight minutes later when Jose Gimenez broke the deadlock slotting home a failed clear from Juventus. Diego Godin’s goal came in the 83rd-minute as Juventus once again failed to deal with a set piece. Godin squeezed the ball home on a tight angle and doubled the hosts lead.

Schalke 2, Manchester City 3

Schalke’s two penalties and a Nicolas Otamendi red card was not the correct formula for victory on Wednesday for the Germans. Manchester City used a pair of late goals from Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling to steer clear of a disadvantage heading into the second leg.

Schalke’s “build from the back” gameplan cost them the lead in the 19th-minute. David Silva did well to win the ball on a soft Ralf Fahrmann pass before sliding it to Sergio Aguero who tapped the ball into the empty net.

Schalke was the beneficiary of individual mistakes as well being rewarded two penalties in the final seven minutes of the first half which were both converted by Nabil Bentaleb.

Leroy Sane drew the sides level despite being down to 10 men in the 85th-minute pinging a free kick into the top right corner of the Schalke goal. Raheem Sterling joined in on the action in the 90th-minute shrugging off Steven Skrzybski before putting Manchester City in front and giving the Cityzens a 3-2 advantage heading into the second leg.