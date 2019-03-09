Saturday Ticker: Pep denies Juventus rumors, Vardy hits century mark, and more

Pep Guardiola has made quite the impact at Manchester City, leading the club to a Premier League title and two League Cups in that time. The Spaniard has two years remaining on his current contract with the club and admitted that he is going nowhere in that time.

Guardiola rejected rumors that he will leave the club for Juventus. (REPORT)

Mauricio Pochettino feels that his side are complacent and arrogant in a bad way, following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Southampton. (REPORT)

Jamie Vardy scored his 100th goal in a Leicester City jersey as the Foxes downed Fulham 3-1. (REPORT)

Robert Lewandowski broke the Bundesliga record held by Claudio Pizarro for most goals scored all-time by a non-German player. (REPORT)

Raheem Sterling scored a hat trick on Saturday to help Manchester City defeat Watford 3-1. (REPORT)

Currently sitting in fourth place in the EFL Championship, West Bromwich Albion have sacked Darren Moore as manager. (REPORT)

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho is backed by his teammates after another tough performance for the Catalan side. (REPORT)

Santiago Solari is set to be sacked by Real Madrid as Los Blancos were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League this week. (REPORT)

Friday Rewind

Raphael Wicky was named the new head coach of the U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team. (READ)

RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick praised Tyler Adams’ impact since his move to the club. (READ)

The U.S. Women’s National Team filed a class-action lawsuit against the USSF demanding equal pay. (READ)