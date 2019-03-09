SBISoccer.com

Saturday Ticker: Pep denies Juventus rumors, Vardy hits century mark, and more

Saturday Ticker: Pep denies Juventus rumors, Vardy hits century mark, and more

European Soccer

Saturday Ticker: Pep denies Juventus rumors, Vardy hits century mark, and more

By 3 minutes ago

By: |

Pep Guardiola has made quite the impact at Manchester City, leading the club to a Premier League title and two League Cups in that time. The Spaniard has two years remaining on his current contract with the club and admitted that he is going nowhere in that time.

Guardiola rejected rumors that he will leave the club for Juventus. (REPORT)

Mauricio Pochettino feels that his side are complacent and arrogant in a bad way, following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Southampton. (REPORT)

Jamie Vardy scored his 100th goal in a Leicester City jersey as the Foxes downed Fulham 3-1. (REPORT)

Robert Lewandowski broke the Bundesliga record held by Claudio Pizarro for most goals scored all-time by a non-German player. (REPORT)

Raheem Sterling scored a hat trick on Saturday to help Manchester City defeat Watford 3-1. (REPORT)

Currently sitting in fourth place in the EFL Championship, West Bromwich Albion have sacked Darren Moore as manager. (REPORT)

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho is backed by his teammates after another tough performance for the Catalan side. (REPORT)

Santiago Solari is set to be sacked by Real Madrid as Los Blancos were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League this week. (REPORT)

Friday Rewind

Raphael Wicky was named the new head coach of the U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team. (READ)

RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick praised Tyler Adams’ impact since his move to the club. (READ)

The U.S. Women’s National Team filed a class-action lawsuit against the USSF demanding equal pay. (READ)

 

 

, European Soccer, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home