Adams registers second Bundesliga assist in Leipzig shutout

Tyler Adams’ impact at RB Leipzig has continued to pay huge dividends for the Bundesliga club.

Saturday while Leipzig trounced Hertha Berlin 5-0 to continue their push up the table, Adams registered his second career Bundesliga assist. With his team leading 3-0 at home, Adams shredded the Berlin defense with a magical through ball pass to Yussuf Poulsen.

It’s 5-0 to RB Leipzig against Hertha Berlin. Here’s Tyler Adams with a majestic assist for Yussuf Poulsen, who has a hat trick (via @FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/hlht2HHD8W — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 30, 2019

Poulsen scored into the left side of the net to cap his hat trick on the afternoon. For Adams, it has continued a dream start to life in Germany as Leipzig remains unbeaten since the midfielder’s arrival from MLS.

The 20-year-old finished the match also with 71 completed passes, the most of any player on the pitch. He won seven duels, three headers, and won one interception.

Leipzig remain in third place in the Bundesliga table, nine points behind second-place Bayern Munich. They are back in action on Tuesday against Augsburg in the DFB Pokal quarterfinals.