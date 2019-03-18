Adams to play right back, Yedlin shifting to right wing for March USMNT friendlies

DAVENPORT, Florida — One of the biggest question marks heading into the U.S. Men’s National Team camp this month was where would Gregg Berhalter deploy Tyler Adams? Berhalter wasted no time providing an answer, and will play the RB Leipzig standout at a position he believes suits Adams very well.

Berhalter will play Adams at right back for the upcoming USMNT friendlies against Ecuador and Chile. That may sound odd at first glance, but not when you factor in the role of the position in Berhalter’s system, a role that operates as a defensive midfielder at times and gives the player who fills the position plenty of responsibility.

“Tyler we want to use as a right back, and we want to use him as a right back who comes inside and stays wide,” Berhalter said on Monday. “We think there’s advantages to gain in wide areas of the field and we think he can do it.

“We see him pulling away in central midfield sometimes for Red Bull, getting on the ball and being able to penetrate on the ball,” Berhalter said. “We’re going to take a look at him in that position in this camp.”

With Adams lining up as a starter at right back, Berhalter also revealed that he will be deploying long-time USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin in a wide midfield role.

“We’re not going to ask him to do things he’s not comfortable with,” Berhalter said of Yedlin. “We’ll adapt to him to a certain extent. I’m watching all of his games and what I see with him is a tremendous ability to build momentum from behind with his speed, to take advantage of underlaps or inner-lap situations. He has a good cross, and he’s primarily used in wide positions. I can say that he’ll be primarily used in wide positions here as well”

Berhalter has made it clear that the positional deployments he will implement in the March friendlies aren’t necessarily going to be set in stone, but rather personnel fits he wants to see in his system.

“This is the beginning phases,” Berhalter said. “We want to test it and we want to see how it looks and we want to see how (Adams) adapts, and what he gives our team overall.

“I think if we have, when you’re looking at the profile of a Michael Bradley or a Wil Trapp, a very controlling player, and you have the dynamic guy next to him in Tyler, who can come inside and still be influential from that position, we think it’s exciting and we want to take a look at it,” Berhalter said. “It may not work exactly how we have planned, and we have to adapt. In theory it’s something worth trying.”

The USMNT faces Ecuador on Thursday at Orlando City Stadium.